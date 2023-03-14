PlayStation 5 digital and disc version consoles are now in-stock at Amazon from $400!

You want to know where to get a PlayStation 5? Well, they are now in-stock at Amazon if you’re quick. Once only available via invitation and rarely over at Walmart if you’re super lucky, you can score a PlayStation 5 at Amazon right now. Both the digital PlayStation 5 at $399.99 and the flagship disc version at $499 shipped are now in-stock and shipping with no invitation required. Needless to say, if you or someone you know is looking to land a PlayStation 5 right now, head over to Amazon and do it now while you can. Hit up our hands-on review for a closer look and head below for more details.

Where to get a PlayStation 5?

Scoring a PlayStation 5 from just about anywhere but directly from Sony’s online shop has been tough at best over the last couple years or more. Even the direct Sony stock hasn’t been reliable. But just in the last month or so we have seen the console come back in-stock directly on Amazon with Prime shipping and none of those annoying invitation wait lists to jump on. There’s no telling how regular an occurrence this will be, so be sure to scoop one up now if you can.

The PS5 console unleashes new gaming possibilities that you never anticipated. Experience lightning fast loading with an ultra-high speed SSD, deeper immersion with support for haptic feedback, adaptive triggers, and 3D Audio, and an all-new generation of incredible PlayStation games.

Stunning Games – Marvel at incredible graphics and experience new PS5 features.

Breathtaking Immersion – Discover a deeper gaming experience with support for haptic feedback, adaptive triggers, and 3D Audio technology.

Lightning Speed – Harness the power of a custom CPU, GPU, a

