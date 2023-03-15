Mount Amazon’s Echo Show 15 with built-in Fire TV on your kitchen wall for $195 (2023 low)

Amazon is offering its latest Echo Show 15 for $194.99 shipped. Normally $250 at Amazon, this $55 discount clocks in at a return to the lowest that we’ve seen since Cyber Monday. In fact, this is only the second discount that we’ve seen since November. Sporting a 15.6-inch 1080p smart display with a built-in Fire TV, you’ll find that the Echo Show 15 is the perfect center of your smart home. With the ability to choose between portrait or landscape orientation, you’ll find that this makes the perfect kitchen TV or recipe reader. The built-in Fire TV allows you to watch Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video, Disney+, and much more without having to use anything else. Plus, there’s full smart home control through Alexa and the ability to physically shutter off the camera for added security should you want to ensure nothing can ever be seen from it. Dive into our announcement coverage to learn more then head below for additional information.

At $195, today’s deal actually comes in at less than what you’d pay for the Echo Show 10. However, if you want a lower-cost smart display for your house, then the Echo Show 8 is a great alternative. Coming in at $85 on Amazon, you’ll find an 8-inch display here with a similar physical shutter for the camera. It still uses Alexa for its smart home tie-in, though no Fire TV is built-in here, so do keep that in mind.

Don’t forget that Amazon currently has its Wi-Fi 6 Fire TV Stick 4K Max on sale for $35, which marks the all-time low that we’ve seen. If you want to save even more, then there are additional Fire TV deals from $25 available in the sale, so be sure to check out our deal coverage to find all the ways to save.

Amazon Echo Show 15 features:

Reimagine how your family stays organized and entertained with a personalized smart display that helps keep everyone on track and in sync. You can mount it on a wall or display it with a compatible stand in portrait or landscape orientation. Choose the widgets you see on the home screen so you can glance at the information that’s most important to you and your family.

