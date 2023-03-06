Amazon knocks its Wi-Fi 6 Fire TV Stick 4K Max back down to $35 all-time low, more from $25

Joining this morning’s Fire HD tablet sale event, Amazon is now offering its Fire TV Stick 4K Max streaming media player for $34.99 shipped. The regularly $55 Amazon streamer is now a solid 36% off the going rate for the lowest price we can find. This deal is both matching our previous mention and last year’s Black Friday offer for the lowest we have tracked on Amazon. Coming equipped with the Alexa voice remote, this model delivers a series of notable enhancements over the previous-generation 4K models, not the least of which is Wi-Fi 6 support and a setup “40% more powerful” than the now $29.99 Fire TV Stick 4K. Direct access to all of your favorite streaming services, support for picture-in-picture views of your Amazon smart home gear feeds, TV pass through control, Dolby Atmos audio, and Dolby Vision round out the feature list here. Get a complete breakdown in our hands-on review and head below for more Fire TV streaming deals. 

While generally not quite as notable as the deal highlighted above, we are also tracking price drops across the rest of the Fire TV streamer lineup, including the latest model Fire TV Cube and the entry-level variants as well:

If your streaming capabilities are good enough as is for now, head over to our home theater hub to upgrade that audio. Alongside the pre-spring Bose event, we just spotted JBL’s virtual 5-channel Dolby Atmos BAR 5.0 Soundbar back down at the lowest we have tracked. MultiBeam surround sound and Alexa Multi-Room Music join Apple AirPlay 2 action as well as support for Dolby Atmos on this model and you can get a complete breakdown fo what to expect right here

Fire TV Stick 4K Max features:

Dive into 4K Ultra HD cinematic entertainment with a new quad-core 1.8 GHz processor that brings a 40% more powerful experience compared to Fire TV Stick 4K, plus faster app starts and more fluid navigation while switching between apps and searching for content. Enjoy vivid, lifelike colors with support for Dolby Vision, HDR 10, HDR10+, and the immersive audio of Dolby Atmos.

