iOttie’s latest Velox MagSafe car mounts and chargers on sale from $21 at Amazon

Amazon is now offering the iOttie Velox MagSafe Dashboard Car Mount for $46.74 shipped. Normally fetching $55, this is only the second discount to date at 28% off. Today’s offer comes within cents of the first price cut from back in June and is fittingly the second-best discount to date. iOttie recently refreshed its Velox accessory lineup with some more versatile offerings, and this dashboard mount brings the updated form-factor to your car. Everything remains centered around the 7.5W MagSafe charging pad that’s complemented by a car charger, and sports an adjustable design with suction cup base and telescopic arm for getting your handset locked into the perfect position for keeping an eye on navigation, music, and more on the road. Go check out our hands-on review for a closer look at what to expect. Head below for more from $21.

Alongside the dashboard mount, we’re also tracking some other discounts on the latest iOttie Velox in-car offerings. All imbued with MagSafe tech much the same as the lead deal, these both take on an air vent build.

Another favorite from the batch also has the iOttie Velox MagSafe Charging Duo Stand marked down to $47.59. Normally fetching $60, this 21% discount is delivering the lowest price since back on Black Friday while coming within $3 of that sale. It’s the third-best we’ve seen to date, too. As one of the latest additions to the iOttie stable, this Velox charger delivers an at-home approach for refueling your iPhone 14, as well as previous-generation 12 and 13 series devices. Sporting a popular 2-in-1, up top is a 7.5W magnetic charging pad that rests above a 5W pad for AirPods and the like to make this a perfect option to the desk or placing on your nightstand. Our launch coverage takes a hands-on look at what to expect from the experience, as well.

iOttie Velox MagSafe Car Mount features:

Unibody aluminum housing for superior strength and a more compact design. Your MagSafe compatible iPhones and cases will be held securely in place even on rough roads. Additional vertical magnet provides even stronger grip and easy alignment. A MagSafe iPhone accessory designed for the technology of the future. Velox Wirelessly delivers up to 7.5W of power to your MagSafe compatible iPhones. USB-C car charger included.

