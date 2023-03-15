Samsung Galaxy S22/+ 256GB smartphones are now a better value from $701 (Reg. $850+)

Amazon is now offering the unlocked Samsung Galaxy S22+ 5G 256GB Android Smartphone for $860.99 shipped. Typically selling for $1,050, today’s offer is marking down the elevated capacity by $189 in order to deliver the first notable price cut of the year. It lands at the third-best discount to date, too. Delivering more of a mid-range experience compared to the flagship Ultra counterpart, the Galaxy S22+ still arrives with plenty of notable features even if it’s no longer the latest and greatest. Powering the entire experience including the 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2x display and its 120Hz refresh rates is a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip, which still handles daily usage without breaking a sweat. There’s also a 50MP triple camera array around back. Take a closer look at what to expect in our review. Head below for more.

Samsung’s previous-generation entry-level smartphone is also getting in on the savings this morning, dropping the Galaxy S22 256GB down to $701.64. Typically fetching $850, you’re looking at $149 in savings to coincide with the third-best discount yet. It’s the best in over a month, too.

Samsung’s Galaxy S22 smartphone arrives as the brand’s now previous-generation entry-level offering that still packs plenty of flagship features. Everything is centered around a 6.1-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display backed by a 120Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ certification. There’s also the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC to drive the handset alongside a 3,700mAh battery to boot for all-day usage. Around back is a triple-sensor 8K camera array. Get a closer look at what to expect in our hands-on launch coverage.

All of this week’s other Android deals are now going live in our curated guide that breaks down the best smartphone discounts and more. In our usual hub, we detail all of the most notable markdowns, whether it’s the first chances to save on just-released handsets or deeper deals on smartphones that are on their ways out. One highlight from earlier in the week has Amazon beginning to clear out another brand’s previous-generation flagship, with the OnePlus 10 Pro 5G now starting at $550. This provides a more affordable option than either of the models above, too, with $150 or more in savings attached.

Samsung Galaxy S22+ features:

Introducing Samsung Galaxy S22+, the brilliant new smartphones designed specifically to break the rules of video to meet the needs of Gen Z’s native language; video. With this new video machine, we’re setting an epic new standard. Now, you can communicate with your friends online while you simultaneously co-watch the latest new YouTube videos. Record your greatest nights with breathtaking low-light video like never before.

