JBL’s refurb Bar 9.1 Wireless Surround Soundbar System returns to $700 low, more from $100

Joining the Gold Box Deals we’re tracking on JBL’s Bluetooth speaker lineup, Woot is now also offering limited-time deals on refurbished JBL home theater audio equipment with offers starting from $100. Leading the way here has to be the refurbished JBL Bar 9.1 True Wireless Surround Sound Soundbar System down at $699.95 Prime shipped with non-Prime members being charged a $6 delivery fee. With a brand-new model normally going for $1,200, this deal marks a return to the lowest price we’ve tracked for a refurb unit. For comparison, a new JBL Bar 9.1 will run you $1,000 at Amazon right now. This factory-reconditioned sound system is backed by JBL’s 1-year limited warranty. Coming with a soundbar, wireless subwoofer, and wireless surround speakers, this JBL setup will create a Dolby Atmos and DTS:X surround system in your home. There are four up-firing speakers to create virtual top channels and the surround speakers can be detached from the soundbar, with 10-hour battery life, and placed behind you so the sound will come at you from all angles. Dolby Vision and 4K pass-through, built-in Chromecast and AirPlay 2, and Bluetooth support round out the soundbar features. Head below for more refurb JBL deals.

More refurb JBL home theater deals:

Be sure to stop by our home theater hub for the latest deals on TVs, projectors, speakers, and more.

JBL Bar 9.1 True Wireless Surround Soundbar System features:

The JBL Bar 9.1 soundbar brings audio experience of a movie theater into your home with two detachable surround speakers and the added punch of Dolby Atmos and DTS:X 3D sound. With 820 watts of total system power, you can enjoy every Oscar-worthy performance through powerful, crystal-clear audio. Turn up the 10″ subwoofer for pulse-pounding bass or turn it down and relax with Chromecast and AirPlay music streaming. Immerse yourself in the most incredible home cinema sound experience possible

