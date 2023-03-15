JBL Bluetooth speakers up to 39% off at Amazon today: Go 2 $25, Charge 4 $91, more

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Sound Distributors (99% positive feedback in the last 12 months) via Amazon is offering up to 39% off the JBL Charge 4 Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker from $91.20 shipped. Regularly $150, this is up to $59 off the going rate and the best price we can find. The next best listings come by way of Walmart where various colorways are ranging from $100 to $130 right now. This is a notable chance to score your choice of nine colors at one of the best prices we have tracked on this model. It delivers up to 20 hours of wireless playback via the internal 7500mAH battery that can also charge your smart devices over USB. The IPX7 waterproof action will have you splash-proof this summer alongside what JBL describes as a durable and rugged fabric exterior. More details below.

More JBL Bluetooth speaker deals:

Check out our review of the new GravaStar sci-fi Supernova Bluetooth speaker, before you dive into price drops on Marshall’s delightfully-retro Uxbridge AirPlay 2 smart speaker and everything in the Bose pre-spring event. The latter of which features a range of the brand’s popular speakers and home theater gear starting from $89 and with up to $150 in savings to be had. Take a closer look at all of it right here.

JBL Charge 4 Portable Bluetooth Speaker features:

Wirelessly connect up to 2 smartphones or tablets to the speaker and take turns enjoying powerful sound. Built-in rechargeable Li-ion 7500mAH battery supports up to 20 hours of playtime and charges your device via USB port. Take Charge 4 to the beach or the pool without worrying about spills or even submersion in water. The durable fabric material and rugged rubber housing allows your speaker to outlast all of your adventures.

