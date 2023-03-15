Upgrade to Lifetime Plex Pass and enjoy transcoding with first sale of 2023 at $96

Plex is currently offering a Lifetime Plex Pass Subscription for $95.99 when you use the code LUCKYDAY23 at checkout. Today’s deal comes in at 20% off the normal price of a lifetime Plex pass, down from its regular $120 going rate. It also marks the first non-targeted discount of the year, making today the first time you have a chance to save in 2023. Are you ready to finally ditch paying for streaming services and just run your own home media server? Then now’s your chance to save. Whether you run Plex off a NAS, old computer, or even Raspberry Pi, subscribing to Plex Pass will take your media server to the next level. While Plex itself is free, upgrading will deliver offline playback on your mobile devices, more transcoding options, and so much more. Keep reading for additional details.

Plex Pass features:

Plex organizes all of your movie, TV, music, and photo collections and magically streams them to all of your favorite devices at home and on the go. With an intuitive setup, options for personalization, and tons of features, including Live TV and DVR, Plex empowers you to stream smarter.

