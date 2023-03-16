At just $13, you might as well score Belkin’s 7.5W MagSafe charger bundle (Save 57%)

Amazon is now offering the Belkin 7.5W MagSafe Charger with bundled 20W USB-C Charger for $12.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Normally fetching $30, today’s offer sits at a new all-time low to fully deliver on the 57% in savings. It’s well below previous mentions that all arrived in the $20 or so ballpark, too. Sure, this might not be a full 15W MagSafe charger, but at just $13 it’s still worth a look for your setup. Whether you add it to your everyday carry for refueling your iPhone 14 out and about, or you plug it in in the family room for a communal power station, the package includes everything you need to take advantage of magnetic charging with one of Apple’s latest smartphones. It’ll dish out 7.5W speeds and features a 6-foot cable for some added slack away from the included 20W USB-C charger. Head below for more.

At just $13, you’re not going to be able to get close to beating the Belkin bundle above. Even just 20W USB-C chargers sell in this price range. Throw in the MagSafe charger – 7.5W or not – and you’re looking at a price tag that is far above the lead deal. Heck, even the even the Belkin MagSafe charger that doesn’t include the 20W USB-C wall adapter sells for more than today’s price. So just do yourself a favor and lock-in the discount while you can.

For all of this week’s other best discounts, be sure to dive into our smartphone accessories guide to check out all of the other ways to save on gear for your iPhone or Android setup. With top picks from the likes of Twelve South, Nomad, and mophie, there are plenty of must-have accessories up for grabs.

Belkin MagSafe charger bundle features:

The Belkin Magnetic Portable Wireless Charger is Magsafe compatible, and works with the Apple iPhone 14, 13, and 12 Series, and certified MagSafe iPhone Cases. The MagSafe compatible wireless charger, with included 20W USB-C power supply, enables this iPhone charging station to fast charge up to 7.5W. The Belkin Wireless Charger uses MagSafe technology to ensure perfect alignment. Even with one hand the embedded magnetic system allows you to easily place your iPhone on the charging stand without any hassle

