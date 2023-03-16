Blink’s latest smart security cameras, floodlights, video doorbells, more on sale from $35

Joining everything else in our smart home guide this week, Amazon is now discounting a collection of Blink cameras. Shipping is free across the board. Our top pick is the Blink Floodlight Cam Kit at $89.49. While you’d more typically pay $140, today’s offer is delivering the third-best price to date and only the second markdown of the year. Arriving as a versatile way to keep tabs on deliveries or other outdoor happenings, this package pairs Blink’s popular third-generation outdoor camera with a floodlight attachment. The camera itself can record in 1080p to the included Sync Module as well as Alexa with a battery-powered design. Throw in the 700-lumen floodlight, and your system will respond to motion alerts with its dual LED panels. Dive into our launch coverage for a closer look and then head below for more.

Also getting in on the savings today, Amazon now also offers the new Blink Video Doorbell for $34.99. Down from the typical $50 price tag, today’s offer is only the second markdown of the year at 30% off. Alongside matching our previous mention from the beginning of 2022, this is the best we’ve seen since December. Having just launched last fall, the Blink Video Doorbell arrives as quite the affordable front door upgrade that is now even more inexpensive. Packing all of the standard features like motion alerts, a 1080p sensor, and two-way audio, this offering arrives with onboard Alexa support. Its battery-powered design can also be sidestepped for those with existing wiring. Our launch coverage offers a better idea of what to expect, too.

If your smart home ambitions are a bit different than home security, we’re also tracking some other discounts in our smart home guide this week. Including everything from ambient lighting solutions from the likes of Philips Hue and Nanoleaf to smart climate control systems from ecobee, you’ll find plenty of markdowns now up for the taking.

Blink Outdoor Camera with Floodlight features:

Blink Floodlight works with Outdoor to deliver a wire-free, battery-powered HD smart security LED floodlight camera. See, hear, and speak to visitors in real time with 1080p HD live view and two-way audio from the app. Light up the night — get 700 lumens of motion-triggered, high-quality LED lights. Choose to store video clips and photos in the cloud with an optional Blink Subscription Plan or locally with the included Blink Sync Module 2 and USB flash drive.

