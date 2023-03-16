Save 31% on CORSAIR’s K70 PRO MINI WIRELESS 60% Gaming Keyboard at $125

Amazon is currently offering the CORSAIR K70 PRO MINI WIRELESS RGB 60% Mechanical Gaming Keyboard for $124.99 shipped. Normally going for $180, this 31% discount, or solid $55 price drop marks a new second-best price we’ve tracked for this keyboard model while coming within $5 of the all-time low set back around Black Friday. The K70 PRO MINI comes equipped with Cherry MX Red linear key switches with each key having RGB backlighting powered by the CORSAIR AXON technology. While this technology provides “up to 20 layers of hardware RGB lighting processing,” it also allows the keyboard to poll with your computer at 8,000Hz and can scan the keys at 4,000Hz. Connectivity is handled wirelessly over either CORSAIR’s SLIPSTREAM WIRELESS technology or Bluetooth, and you can game without worrying about battery life when you connect your USB cable. On a single charge, you can see up to 32 hours of battery life with RGB lighting. Head below for more.

If you’re looking to save some cash, you could instead go with the Logitech G413 Carbon Mechanical Gaming Keyboard for $60. Unlike the keyboard above, the G413 Carbon uses Romer-G key switches that are “purpose-built for pro-grade performance, responsiveness, and durability.” Another difference here is that while the keys are backlit, it is only with red lighting which can have a few different effects applied using the Logitech Gaming Software. This same software allows you to set up custom functions and macros on the function keys. You will have access to a USB passthrough port for connecting additional peripherals like your mouse.

Be sure to stop by our PC gaming hub for the latest deals on hardware and peripherals. Want to grab a new gaming headset too? We’re currently tracking the Audio-Technica ATH-GL3WH Closed-Back Gaming Headset marked down to $89, the second-best price. With a closed-back design, this set of headphones will give good sound isolation as well as deliver an immersive experience. There’s a flexible and detachable boom microphone that has a “highly directional pickup” so you can stay in contact with your teammates. On top of that, there’s a volume control dial and mute switch built into the left ear cup so you can control these headphones with ease.

CORSAIR K70 PRO Mini Wireless RGB 60% Mechanical Keyboard features:

The CORSAIR K70 PRO MINI WIRELESS RGB 60% Mechanical Gaming Keyboard – White is big on both performance and customization, connecting with hyper-fast, sub-1ms SLIPSTREAM WIRELESS, Bluetooth®, or USB. CHERRY MX Red mechanical keyswitches are easily swappable with any MX-compatible switches for a customized gaming and typing experience. Durable PBT DOUBLE-SHOT PRO keycaps and an aluminum frame are illuminated by per-key RGB backlighting with a 360° LightEdge. CORSAIR AXON Hyper-Processing Technology transmits keystrokes up to 8x faster over USB wired mode. With up to 200 hours of battery life, the K70 PRO MINI WIRELESS delivers customized performance, no strings attached.

