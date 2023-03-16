Greenworks St. Patrick’s Day sale takes 20% off electric mowers, chainsaws, other popular tools

Greenworks is helping you save some green this week in celebration of St. Patrick’s Day with a new sale that’s taking 20% off a collection of its popular electric outdoor tools. Just apply code GETLUCKY at checkout to lock-in the savings. Shipping is also free on orders over $100, with just about all of the discounts qualifying. While you’ll want to peruse all of the listings on this landing page first, our favorite price cut of the batch has the flagship Greenworks 60V 25-inch Electric Lawn Mower marked down for one of the first times. Dropping from the usual $750 going rate, now you can score this electric tool for $599.99. That’s $150 off the going rate and the second-best price ever, coming within $1 of the all-time low. This is the first discount since last spring, as well.

Centered around a 25-inch deck size and powered by a pair of 60V batteries, this self-propelled electric lawn mower from Greenworks is the perfect upgrade ahead of spring to finally ditch gas and oil from the equation. It can handle cutting the grass for 80 minutes on a single charge, covering 2/3 of an acre in the process. Each of the batteries are interchangeable with Greenworks’ other tools, and you’re also getting a charger in the box that rounds out the package.

If you’re looking to help get the yard in shape from winter and need to tackle some fallen tree branches and other wood, another highlight from the sale has the 60V 20-inch Cordless Chainsaw from Greenworks marked down to $399.99. This is saving you $100 from the usual $500 price tag and delivering a new all-time low. This model can deliver 200 cuts on a single charge of its included 8Ah battery, delivering 20% more torque than a 60cc gas equivalent.

Then be sure to shop all of the other price cuts in the Greenworks St. Patrick’s Day sale. You’ll find nearly 100 discounts across all kinds of electric tools just in time for spring. So if you’ve been waiting for the right moment to refresh your toolkit with some new electric offerings, now is finally your chance with 20% in savings in tow. Not to mention, a series of new all-time lows on some of the latest gear from Greenworks, too.

As far as all of the other environmentally-friendly discounts live for the start of the spring, our Green Deals guide of course remains the place to be. This week in particular is still seeing Segway’s Ninebot F40 Electric Scooter go on sale with an all-time low discount attached. Landing at $604, the $196 in savings give you as good of a chance as ever to score a new EV for those upcoming spring joyrides.

Greenworks 60V 25-inch Electric Lawn Mower features:

ackle the toughest yards, one-handed—because our smart mowers never bog down. When grass gets thick, tall, or wet, Greenworks sensors tell our TRUBRUSHLESS motor to rush power to the mower blades. The end result? The perfect lawn, every time. Designed for longer runtimes with dual-battery ports for two (2) 60V Batteries (4.0 Amp hours). Additional features include high-intensity LED headlights, a 2-in-1 bagger or mulcher, seven cutting heights, IPX4 water and weather-resistant, and a handy runtime display.

