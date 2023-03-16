It’s time to ditch the rental modem, save 30% on Motorola’s DOCSIS 3.1 model at $129

Are you tired of paying your ISP every month for a rental modem? Motorola’s official Amazon storefront is stepping in today to make that a thing of the past, discounting its MB8600 DOCSIS 3.1 Cable Modem in the process. Now sitting within cents of the all-time low, you’ll pay $129 shipped instead of the usual $180 going rate. Today’s offer delivers nearly 30% in savings and marks the second-best discount we’ve seen to date. Upgrading to this DOCSIS 3.1 modem lets you ditch the rental unit provided by your internet company, saving you upwards of $168 per year. Alongside support for up to 6Gb/s throughput with support for Gigabit service plans, this modem is compatible with Comcast, Cox, and popular ISPs. Though, it’s still a smart call to check with your provider to confirm that support. There’s no Wi-Fi onboard, which makes this a great option for pairing with a mesh system of your choice or whatever other networking gear you need to build out the perfect homelab. Head below for more.

Step down to DOCSIS 3.0 speeds and save even more by going with this ARRIS SURFboard modem at $100. This will still provide all of the same perks for kicking the rental modem to the curb and reducing your monthly bill, but with support for 600Mb/s plans. So as long as you’re not relying on Gigabit service, this is a great alternative to consider.

Or if you’re hoping to do away with a reliance on the likes of Comcast, Optimum, or any other traditional ISP, T-Mobile has you covered with its unique take on home Internet. Based around 5G, this service will only cost you $25 per month thanks to a promotion that just dropped it down from $50. But even better, you’re also getting a $200 gift card right now to make switching to the Uncarrier even more compelling. We just broke down what to expect from not only the discount itself, but from the service.

Motorola DOCSIS 3.1 Cable Modem features:

Eliminate monthly cable modem rental fees – Typically saves 156 dollars per year in Xfinity cable modem rental fees. Actual savings depend on your service provider. Plugs easily into any router for shared Internet access by all your WiFi and Ethernet-capable devices. This flexible approach lets you pair this cable modem with any router you choose for your WiFi needs, including a mesh router or gaming router.

