T-Mobile’s popular $25 per month 5G Home Internet now includes a free $200 gift card

T-Mobile’s 5G Home Internet service is one of the best values in all of ISP plans, and it’s getting even better. If spring has you rethinking your current setup, the Uncarrier is looking to make the service an even more enticing option by bundling in a $200 gift card. So that not only drops the usual $50 internet plans down to just $25 per month for life, but also scores you a Virtual Prepaid Mastercard just for ditching your current ISP while making the switch. Head below for all of the details.

Now if you’re thinking this promotion is too good to be true, there are in fact some caveats to be aware of. The biggest one is that T-Mobile isn’t going to be offering its 5G Home Internet for $25 per month in all areas. You can find out if your home or apartment is eligible for the service over on this landing page. Here at 9to5Toys we’ve tried a few different addresses amongst writers on the team, and have been able to confirm that both major cities and small towns have been looped into coverage, so it’s worth a shot just to see. You’ll also have to enable autopay on your monthly bills.

You’ll of course have to activate a new unlimited Home Internet line, though the other requirement is having at least one qualifying paid voice line. This can be an existing plan you’ve had for years or a new one that you sign up for right alongside the 5G Home Internet offer. It’s worth noting that this promotion does not apply to Home Internet Lite and Small Business Internet Lite plans.

Terms and conditions:

Limited-time offer; subject to change. Register code within 30 days of activating qualifying new Internet line. If you have cancelled Internet lines in past 90 days, you may need to reactivate them first. $200 via virtual prepaid Mastercard, which you can use online or in-store via accepted mobile payment apps; no cash access & expires in 6 months. The Virtual Prepaid Mastercard is issued by Sunrise Banks N.A., Member FDIC, pursuant to a license from Mastercard International Incorporated. Mastercard is a registered trademark, and the circles design is a trademark of Mastercard International Incorporated. This card may be used everywhere Debit Mastercard is accepted. Registration, activation, acceptance, or use of this card constitutes acceptance of the terms and conditions stated in the Prepaid Card Agreement. This promotion is not associated, sponsored, or endorsed by Mastercard or Sunrise Banks N.A. Allow 12 weeks from fulfilment of offer requirements.

