Save 38% on ULTRALOQ’s U-Bolt 5-in-1 Wi-Fi Smart Lock at $92.50 all-time low

The official ULTRALOQ Amazon storefront is now offering its U-Bolt 5-in-1 Smart Door Lock with Wi-Fi Bridge Adapter bundle for $92.65 shipped. Normally going for $149, this 38% discount, or solid $56 price drop marks a new all-time low we’ve tracked for this lock and bridge adapter bundle. The last time it was nearly this low was over a year ago. Replacing your existing deadbolt lock, the U-Bolt comes with five different methods of entry including an anti-peep keypad, automatic unlocking when your smartphone is nearby, the app, your Apple Watch, and the backup mechanical key. While you don’t have to connect the lock to your home’s Wi-Fi to have all these, you do gain additional functionality like Alexa and Assistant integration and other ability to control the lock from anywhere as long as you have an internet connection. You can configure specific passcodes for different members of your family and even apply date restrictions to them if needed. Head below for more.

While this will add smart lock functionality to your door, you may just want a camera instead. In that case, you could grab the TP-Link Kasa Smart Video Doorbell with Chime for $45. This doorbell captures 2K video and can record it to either the local microSD card or to the cloud with the Kasa Care subscription. Using AI, the doorbell can automatically detect when a person is at your door and not the neighbor’s dog. IR night vision allows you to see up to 30 feet from the doorbell as well. The wireless chime simply plugs into a wall outlet and will notify anyone in the home when the bell is rung. Check out our launch coverage to learn more.

Be sure to stop by our smart home hub for the latest deals on lights, locks, cameras, and more. We’re also now tracking a selection of Blink cameras seeing markdowns starting from $35. The lead offering over there has to be the Blink Floodlight Cam Kit marked down to $89.50, the third-best price to date. Arriving as a versatile way to keep tabs on deliveries or other outdoor happenings, this package pairs Blink’s popular third-generation outdoor camera with a floodlight attachment. The camera itself can record in 1080p to the included Sync Module as well as Alexa with a battery-powered design. Throw in the 700-lumen floodlight, and your system will respond to motion alerts with its dual LED panels.

ULTRALOQ U-Bot 5-in-1 Smart Door Lock features:

Control Your Ultraloq Smart Lock Anytime, Anywhere: Unlock, share access and see a Log of who’s entered and exactly when they did remotely using smartphone App with WiFi Bridge included. Share ekey or code remotely to your family, guests or service people for permanent access, specific dates or periods of time. Connectivity: 2.4GHz WiFi (802.11 b/g/n).

Auto Lock and Auto Unlock: Smart Lock automatically locks as you leave and unlocks when you arrive at your door with your smartphone in your pocket. Voice control with Alexa and Google Assistant. Works with IFTTT. Compatible with Apple Watch.

5-in-1 Keyless Entry Smart Lock: Anti-peep Keypad + Smartphone + Auto Unlock + Shake to Open + Mechanical Key

