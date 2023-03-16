New all-time low drops Beats Fit Pro earbuds to $145 in four styles ahead of spring (Reg. $200)

Woot is now offering the Beats Fit Pro True Wireless Earbuds for $144.95 in all four original colors. Shipping is free for Prime members as per usual with Woot, while a $6 delivery fee will apply otherwise. Normally fetching $200, today’s offer is the best we have ever seen for a new condition pair. With 28% in savings attached, that makes today’s offer clock in at $15 under our previous mention and $5 below the previous all-time low from last holiday season.

Beats Fit Pro arrive as the brand’s latest flagship earbuds and now on sale just in time to complement all of those upcoming outdoor workouts. Or even just those daily listening habits. Delivering a workout-ready true wireless design, there’s IPX4 water-resistance and wingtip designs. Those in the Apple ecosystem will find its built-in H1 chip to be the star of the show, enabling Hey Siri support alongside fast pairing and more. Battery life clocks in at 6 hours, though the companion charging case will bump that up to 24. You can see how all of that stacks up in our hands-on review. But then head below for more.

If you’re still smitten with the exercise focus on the featured pair of earbuds but would also like to save some extra cash, the Beats Flex Earbuds are certainly worth a look instead. Right now, you’ll pay $49.99 at Amazon with these workout companions delivering a corded design that yields up to 12 hours of listening time on a single charge, sweat-resistance, and a more affordable fitness experience.

This week is also tracking some discounts across Sony’s latest earbuds, which deliver more of a flagship feature set compared to the fitness focus found above. Headlining the discounts is the recent XM4 ANC earbuds, which are now on sale for the very first time this year. Dropping to $198, you’re looking at one of the best pair of noise cancelling earbuds on the market at $80 off.

More on the Beats Fit Pro Earbuds:

Flexible, secure-fit wingtips for all-day comfort and stability. Custom acoustic platform delivers powerful, balanced sound. Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking for immersive music, movies, and games. Two distinct listening modes: Active Noise Cancelling and Transparency Mode. Enhanced by the Apple H1 chip for Automatic Switching, Audio Sharing (with another pair of Beats headphones or Apple AirPods), and “Hey Siri”. Sweat and water resistant (IPX4-rated) earbuds.

