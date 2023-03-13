Sony’s latest XM4 ANC earbuds see first discount of the year to $198 (Save $80), more

Amazon is now kicking off the week by launching a series of discounts on Sony’s latest true wireless earbuds and gaming headphones. Shipping is free across the board, and this time around pricing starts at $68. Amongst all of the price cuts, our top pick has the Sony XM4 ANC Earbuds for $198. You’d more regularly pay $278, with today’s offer marking the first chance to save in the new year and since the holiday shopping season in 2022. The $80 in savings do however amount to the second-best discount we’ve ever seen, clocking in at within $20 of the Black Friday price. Delivering Sony’s latest pair of active noise cancelling earbuds, its recent XM4 arrive with a design thats 40% smaller than its predecessor while still packing IPX4 water resistance. Its companion Qi charging case delivers up to 24 hours of playback, and rounds out the package alongside a new Integrated Processor V1 for improved active noise cancellation. You can get the full rundown on features in our launch coverage, as well.

Joining the flagship ANC variety above, Amazon now also offers the Sony LinkBuds True Wireless Earbuds for $148 in two colorways. Normally fetching $178, today’s offer amounts to $30 in savings and matches the second-best price to date. It’s only the second discount of the year and best since back over the holidays.

Taking a hardware approach to the software transparency mode feature, Sony’s new LinkBuds are centered around open ring-style drivers that allow sound to naturally passthrough from the outside world. Our hands-on review explores what to expect on that front, though the spoiler is that these are ideal for public transportation commuters and the like. The Sony V1 processor balances the sound profile and rounds out the package alongside 20-hour battery life, IPX4 water-resistance, and an ultra-compact charging case.

Be sure to shop the rest of the price cuts from Sony today courtesy of Amazon for some other models starting at $68. And then if you’d like to explore what the true wireless earbud world has to offer from other brands, our headphones guide breaks down all of the other ways to cash in on some savings to start the new work week.

Sony XM4 ANC Earbuds features:

Industry-leading noise canceling with new Integrated Processor V1. Exceptional sound quality with new Integrated Processor V1 and supporting LDAC codec. Crystal-clear call quality, beamforming microphone and a bone-conduction sensor provide clear voice detection even in noisy environments. Speak-to-chat technology automatically reduces volume during conversations. 8 hours long battery with Noise Canceling.

