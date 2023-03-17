Save 38% on Amazfits GTS 2e Smart Watch with 14-day battery life at second-best price of $75

Amazon is currently offering the Amazfit GTS 2e Smart Watch for $74.70 shipped. Normally going for $120, this 38% discount, or solid $45 price drop marks a new second-best price we’ve tracked while coming within $5 of the all-time low set back over Black Friday. Powered by Zepp OS, this ultra-slim and light watch features 24-hour heart rate, SpO2, stress monitoring, and 90 sports modes built-in. You’re looking at 14-day battery life with typical usage and up to 24 days when used sparingly with the 1.65 AMOLED display giving you access to over 10 mini apps and Alexa integration. Head below for more.

If you’re on a tighter budget, you could go with the Amazfit Band 5 Activity Fitness Tracker for $35. Unlike the lead deal here, this is more in line with a Fitbit tracker with its slim screen displaying various details about your exercise with 15-day battery life to boot. You get the same 24/7 heart rate and sleep tracking that is present in the new GTS 4 Mini too. There are 11 built-in sports modes that allow you to record how many calories you’ve burned with a similar 5 ATM of water resistance.

Want to listen to music while you exercise? We’re currently tracking the new Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro marked down to $199, the third-best price to date. Samsung’s just-released Galaxy Buds 2 Pro just hit the scene earlier this fall and arrive as the second-generation flagship listening experience for the Galaxy stable. Packed into the refreshed design, the new releases arrive with Hi-Res audio support in the form of 24-bit playback to complement the overhauled active noise cancellation performance.

Amazfit GTS 2e Smart Watch features:

Amazfit GTS 2e is designed to make the smartwatch your versatile and fashionable companion. The latest addition to Amazfit’s award-winning lineup of smart wearables, the GTS 2e, is available in three colors to fit all your outfits and occasions. Come with 90+ sport modes, GPS + GLONASS, 5 ATM water-resistance, making it the perfect fitness watch for exercise. Also, the watch truly realizes all-around health protection with 24-hour heart rate monitoring & abnormality warnings, blood-oxygen saturation measurement, sleep quality, and stress level monitoring. It is your go-to intelligent voice assistant with built-in Amazon Alexa, giving you the option to use voice control to access your watch features. Go nonstop with a long-lasting 246 mAh battery that offers up to 14 days of use on a single charge.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!