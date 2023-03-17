Samsung’s new Galaxy Buds 2 Pro with ANC now $31 off as Amazon prices hit $199

Amazon is currently offering the new Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro for $199 shipped in three colorways. Normally fetching $230, you’re looking at $31 in savings as well as only the second discount of the year. This comes within $9 of that previous mention from the very beginning of the year and is the third-best price to date. Samsung’s just-released Galaxy Buds 2 Pro just hit the scene earlier this fall and arrive as the second-generation flagship listening experience for the Galaxy stable. Packed into the refreshed design, the new releases arrive with Hi-Res audio support in the form of 24-bit playback to complement the overhauled active noise cancellation performance. Battery life clocks in at solid 5 hours from the buds themselves, with the charging case delivering up to 30 hours of extra listening in a build that’s 15% smaller than the previous-generation pair. You can learn all about the new experience over in our hands-on review, as well.

If you can live without the more flagship feature set found above, the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 deliver much of the same status as being some of the brand’s latest earbuds. Delivering many of the same features as above like ANC and a companion case with Qi charging, these Buds 2 also pack 29-hour battery life and are sitting at $102 thanks to a 30% price cut.

Alongside all of the other headphones up for grabs in our guide, this week is also tracking some discounts across Sony’s latest earbuds. Headlining the discounts is the recent XM4 ANC earbuds, which are now on sale for the very first time this year. Dropping to $198, you’re looking at one of the best pair of noise cancelling earbuds on the market at $80 off.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro features:

Reduce unwanted noise with Galaxy Buds2 Pro; They use Intelligent Active Noise Cancellation* to quiet even the loudest outside sounds; Tune in to what matters most without being bothered by distracting sounds around you. Studio quality sound isn’t just for the pros; Feel every note like you’re there with Galaxy Buds2 Pro and get a next-level listening experience, whether you’re rocking out to your playlist or staying informed with a podcast.

