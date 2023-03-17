Anker’s launches weekend MagSafe accessory sale: Power banks, chargers, more from $14

Anker today is ending the work week by launching its latest Amazon storefront sale, this time putting its lineup of MagSafe gear in the spotlight. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Our top pick this time around delivers a chance to save on Anker’s new 10,000mAh MagGo MagSafe Power Bank, which drops to $63.99 in all three styles. Normally fetching $80, this is matching our previous mention for the lowest price of the year. It does come within $4 of the overall best price ever, which has only been set twice before.

As one of the latest MagSafe power banks from Anker, the MagGo 10,000mAh offering arrives as its most capable solution for refueling iPhone 14. It sports the expected 7.5W charging rates, as well as a secondary 20W USB-C PD slot for wired devices, all with a kickstand built into the shell for propping up your gear. We also just took a hands-on look at what to expect from the more capable offering and how it stacks up to the rest of Anker’s MagSafe power banks.

Anker MagSafe gear on sale ahead of the weekend

While we just saw Anker begin shipping its new M650 wireless microphone kit for iPhone and Mac, the brand earlier in the week began marking down its latest Nano 3 USB-C GaN chargers. Dropping to all-time lows, the recently-launched dual port 47W model is now on sale for only the second time at $32 to go alongside the entry-level 30W charger at $19.

Anker 10,000mAh MagGo MagSafe Power Bank features:

The charger wirelessly charges your phone while the practical foldable stand props up your phone for easy viewing. The 10,000mAh small-sized battery contains enough power to charge an iPhone 13 Pro 1.8 times. Get a safe and secure wireless charge with the perfectly aligned strong magnets that snap onto your phone for a constant charge. Use the 20W USB-C Power Delivery port and a USB-C charging cable to charge your iPhone 3x faster.

