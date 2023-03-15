Anker’s latest Nano 3 USB-C GaN chargers on sale from $19 all-time lows (Reg. $23+)

Anker just released its latest USB-C charger earlier in the month, and today we’re tracking a new all-time low. If the launch discount that arrived earlier in March wasn’t enough to have you add one to your everyday carry, Anker’s official Amazon storefront is now dropping prices lower. Right now, the new 47W Nano 3 USB-C GaN Charger is down to $31.99 shipped in all three styles. You’d more regularly pay $40, with today’s offer amounting to 20% in savings and marking only the second price cut so far. Arriving at a new all-time low also means that it is $2 under our initial launch discount.

Anker’s new dual-port version of its popular Nano 3 charger arrives with the latest GaN technology in tow to deliver one of its most compact offers yet. The 47W output is more than enough to handle your entire everyday carry, including MacBooks, iPhones, iPads, and just about any other gadget. Ideal for streamlining the nightstand charging setup or just tagging along in your bag, we break down what to fully expect from the charger in our launch coverage. Head below for more.

Last fall however, Anker refreshed its charging lineup with a new 30W power adapter in the same tune as the new 47W model. Today we’re also seeing a chance to save on its single port brethren, with the brand’s official Amazon storefront offering the Anker Nano 3 GaN charger for $19.54 when clipping the on-page coupon. Down from $23, you’re looking at one of the first chances to save at 15% off and a new all-time low. There have been a handful of 5% off promotions throughout the past few months, and now today we’re actually getting some more sizable savings for only the second time.

Anker’s new GaN charger arrives as the Nano 3, which comes in one of five colorways. Launching right beside the iPhone 14 series last fall, the power adapter has some matching designs that can dish out 30W of power to Apple’s latest devices and plenty of other gadgets over the single USB-C port. It sports a folding plug design for easily stowing away in your everyday carry, and packs other features like Anker’s ActiveShield tech to defend against overheating while maxing out its charging capacity on MacBooks and more. We previously took a hands-on look in a Tested with 9to5Toys review, which further explores what to expect.

Anker 47W Nano 3 Charger features:

With 27W from one USB-C port, and 20W from the other, you can fast charge your iPhone and your iPad at the same time. Use either USB-C port to charge a MacBook Air or other USB-C notebook at high speed. Upgraded Protection with ActiveShield. Get 47W of power and charge 2 devices from a charger that’s roughly the same size as an original 20W charger.

