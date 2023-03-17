Hohem’s latest iSteady M6 smartphone gimbal packs AI motion tracking and an LED light

Hohem is a newer brand to the scene when it comes to portable filmmaking accessories, but the company just announced its iSteady M6 smartphone gimbal. Coming in with a competitive price, you’ll find that this gimbal packs a lot of features for what it is. From the included magnetic fill light and AI vision sensor to the 360-degree rotation, metal control knob, and more, the Hohem iSteady M6 looks to be a solid choice for your mobile videography needs. Keep reading to find out why.

Hohem hits the scene hard with iSteady M6 mobile gimbal

Hohem claims that the iSteady M6 is “the most impressive smartphone gimbal you’ve ever seen.” While I’m not entirely sold on that yet, it does have some impressive features for the price.

Starting out with the magnetic fill light and AI vision sensor, this is something that I think more smartphone gimbals should come with. The reason being, this sensor uses AI tracking to know when to start and stop following you, without relying on your phone’s field of view like most gimbals do. It also gives a small fill light to add just a bit of extra illumination to your scene, something that can be of big value depending on where you’re filming. It also can hold payloads up to 400g, which means you can mount lenses, mics, and more to the gimbal without worrying that it won’t be able to support it.

Then, one of my favorite features is the 360-degree infinite spin. The current gimbal I have doesn’t support this, and it’s something that I really wish it had. Not necessarily because I want to do an Inception style shot, but mostly just because it would allow me to hold the gimbal in any which way, making it a bit more convenient. You’ll find an OLED display built-in to show you what the gimbal is currently doing, check the battery level, and more all at a glance without having to use a smartphone camera.

For further expandability, there are four 1/4-20 threads to let you screw on various different accessories to the iSteady M6. This ranges from lights mounted directly to the gimbal to a microphone on the side of the handle, and is where the 400g payload comes in handy. It’s also compatible with a wide range of smartphones, fitting just about every device on the market right now.

Now, for pricing, the Hohem iSteady M6 comes in at $159, though shipping is currently delayed by a few months there. If you can wait that long, the Hohem iSteady M6 would be a great summertime video companion.

9to5Toys’ Take

While DJI and many others are king of the scene when it comes to mobile gimbals, the Hohem iSteady M6 looks like it could take a bit of the reigns away from the existing giants in the space. With features like an included LED light, the dedicated AI motion tracking sensor, and a 400g payload, the iSteady M6 brings a lot to the table at a fairly affordable price, all things considered.

When it comes time for me to pick up a new gimbal, the Hohem iSteady M6 will be up there on the list of models I look at for sure. What about you?

