Journey 20% off sitewide for the holidays: Leather Apple Watch strap, MagSafe, gear, more

Journey Apple Watch Leather Strap

After going hands-on with the brand’s MagSafe charging desk mat and 3-in-1 Apple gear charging stand, we are now tracking some solid sitewide discounts at Journey. One item we have rarely featured around here is the Journey Apple Watch Leather Strap that doesn’t get discounted as often. Regularly $40, you can now land the tan model at $31.99 shipped using code TAKE20 at checkout. That’s a notable 20% off the going rate, matching the previous discount, and the lowest we have tracked. You’re looking at a handcrafted full grain leather band sourced “from one of the oldest tanneries in the world.” Patina-ready, it also features a “premium-grade” buckle and a more traditional lug-style attachment you might find from proper horology brands and on traditional timepieces. This one is compatible with “all Apple Watch models” from Ultra and Series 8 down. Head below for more.

As we mentioned above, the TAKE20 discount is now live once again sitewide on everything the brand sells. That includes both the ALTI charging desk mat and the MagSafe charging stand with the removable USB-C Apple Watch charger we reviewed previously, its leather iPhone 14 case collection, and much more. Be sure to browse through everything right here

You'll also want to check out our review of SANDMARC's soft as butter leather Apple Watch Band and dive into our roundup of the best Apple Watch bands for more options. 

And while we are talking Apple gear accessory sales for the holidays, be sure to swing by the HYPER event that's knocking a solid 50% off a range of USB-C hubs and docks.

Journey Apple Watch Leather Strap features:

A watch strap that’s equal parts rough and refined. Designed for everyday use, the Journey Apple Watch Strap is modern and minimalistic to perfectly blend in with any look or style. It can be used for casual, professional, or active lifestyle with equal elegance and all-day long comfort. Our watch straps are handcrafted using only the highest quality full grain leather, sourced from one of the oldest tanneries in the world. It’s hard not to fall in love with this rich, full-bodied leather, which exhibits an incredible depth of colour and durability.

Journey

