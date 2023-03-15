Zagg’s annual St. Patrick’s Day sale takes 25% off Apple chargers, power banks, much more

Zagg today is launching its annual St. Patrick’s Day sale, in the process taking 25% off its collection of popular Apple accessories. Spread out between its stable of iPhone chargers, iPad keyboards, and new releases, today’s sale matches the best discounts of the year with the price automatically applying at checkout. Shipping is free across the board, too. Amongst all of the different ways to save, our top pick is on one of the brand’s latest releases. The new mophie powerstation pro AC just hit the scene earlier this year and is now on sale for the very first time. Dropping to $149.96, today’s offer amounts to $50 in savings from the usual $200 going rate alongside a new all-time low.

This capable portable power station just launched at the end of February and arrives as the most capable of its new lineup. Those models are also on sale, but the flagship offering with a massive 27,000mAh battery is what really catches our eye. It packs a 100W AC outlet alongside a 60W USB-C PD port into a recycled plastic shell, which are then complemented a secondary USB-C and USB-A slot. We break down everything else to expect from the experience in our launch coverage. Then head below for some other top picks from the sale.

Also marked down in the Zagg St. Patrick’s Day sale, the all-new mophie MagSafe powerstation wireless stand just hit the scene earlier in the month and is already on sale for $97.46. Down from the usual $130 going rate, this is the very first chance to save and a new all-time low at over $32 off. Centered around a 10,000mAh battery, mophie’s latest power station notably features an integrated 7.5W MagSafe pad for powering up iPhone 14 and more. It also has an integrated kickstand that can fold out for propping up your device, with a 20W USB-C port for juicing up any other device in your arsenal.

Then be sure to shop the rest of the sale right here. There are pages full of iPhone 14 chargers, cases, screen protectors, and other accessories for Apple’s latest up for grabs with 25% in savings attached. Or just go swing by our smartphone accessories guide for the week’s other best markdowns.

mophie powerstation pro AC features:

The powerstation pro AC is your ultimate power solution for all your devices. Access up to 130W of combined power from four ports—AC, USB-C, USB-C, and USB-A.1 Charge multiple devices at once like your laptop, phone, camera batteries, or electrical devices like a fan. The USB-C PD port provides fast-charging power. Tuck the powerstation pro AC in your bag, or use the carry strap, so you’ve got loads of back-up power wherever you go.

