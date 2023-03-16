HYPER goes 50% off for St. Patrick’s Day: USB-C MacBook hubs, HDMI adapters, more from $10

HYPER is back again today with another big-time holiday sale in celebration of St. Patrick’s Day 2023. Much like the big game Super Bowl event we featured last month, the mid-March HYPER event is knocking a solid 50% off a series of its MacBook, Chromebook, and smartphone accessories. Ranging from its metal USB-C hubs and docks to HDMI adapters, iPad connectivity devices, web cams, and more, prices start from just $10 in the sale and you’ll find even more details below.

HYPER St. Patrick’s Day sale

HYPER has once again setup up a tidy set of landing pages so you know which items the St. Patrick’s Day promo code will work on. Speaking of which, remember to apply LUCKY50 at checkout to knock 50% off your order. Shipping is free on US orders of $40 or more and you’ll find some of our top picks from sale below:

Alongside the Carhartt x Guinness St. Patrick’s Day collaboration we featured recently, be sure to check out more of the best sales live for the holiday weekend below:

HYPER USB-C to 8K 60Hz/4K 144Hz HDMI Adapter features:

World’s first universal USB-C Adapter for 8K 60Hz HDR video output. Experience crystal clear 8K 60Hz or 4K 144Hz video on HDMI displays with faster refresh rate and smoother video. World’s most compact USB-C to HDMI adapter designed to be sleek and portable. Experience high-resolution 8K 60Hz or 4K 144Hz video on HDMI displays with a faster refresh rate and smoother video. Adapter is designed to support the latest HDMI 2.1 specification

