Microsoft’s Surface Go 3 packs Windows 11 and 128GB of storage at new low of $447.50

Amazon is offering Microsoft Surface Go 3 8GB/128GB for $447.64 shipped. Normally $550 for this model, today’s deal saves $103 from the list price and also marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon. It’s also the first time that we’ve seen it fall below $499 since launch. As Microsoft’s “most portable Surface touchscreen 2-in-1” yet, the Surface Go 3 is great for your lightweight on-the-go tasks. It leverages Intel’s Pentium Gold processor and packs a 10.5-inch 220ppi touchscreen for interfacing with Windows 11. On top of that, there’s an adjustable kickstand as well as support for the Surface Pen and Type Cover, all packed into a compact 1.2-pound computer. You’ll even find USB-C, 3.5mm headphone, Bluetooth 5.0, and microSD support here. Keep reading for more.

Since you’re saving $82, why not reinvest $75 of that into making your Surface Go 3 experience better? Microsoft’s official Type Cover is available at Amazon for $75 and will make typing out notes, writing documents, or just browsing the web easier. You’ll get a full keyboard and trackpad here, with directional keys, a function row, and even media controls, making this a solid option for your on-the-go setup.

Don’t forget that those after a more premium experience should check out Microsoft’s latest 13-inch Surface Pro 9 while it’s on sale for its second-best price yet. Down $250 from the normal rate, we just found it on sale for $1,350 yesterday, and there’s no telling how long this deal will hang around. Then, swing by our PC gaming guide for all the other great ways to save on upgrading your mobile kit this year.

Microsoft Surface Go 3 features:

The most portable Surface touchscreen 2-in-1 is perfect for your everyday tasks, homework, and play. Designed to light up the best of Windows 11, Surface Go 3 is optimized for digital pen and touch, with a choice of a faster Intel® Pentium® or Intel® Core™ i3 processor, plus all-day battery, tablet-to-laptop versatility, and comprehensive Microsoft security.

