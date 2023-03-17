Razer’s Pro Click Mini Portable Mouse connects with HyperSpeed and Bluetooth at $50.50

Amazon is now offering the Razer Pro Click Mini Portable Wireless Mouse for $50.38 shipped. Normally going for $80, this 37% discount, or a solid $29.50 price drop marks a new all-time low price we’ve tracked for this wireless mouse. Compared to some of Razer’s other mice, this option is designed for those who just want a basic mouse for general office work. Here you have two connectivity options with Razer’s HyperSpeed Wireless technology with a USB dongle or over Bluetooth for even wider platform connectivity. Battery life depends on which of those two you use with Bluetooth having the longest at 725 hours and is stepped down to 465 hours. If you have multiple computers, you will be able to control them all with the same mouse. Deal with large documents? You can switch to a free-spin mode on the scroll wheel for even quicker navigation. Head below for more.

If you’re looking to save some cash, then you may be interested in the Logitech G305 LIGHTSPEED for $35. Here you’ll have up to 250 hours of battery life on a single AA battery so you won’t have to worry about constantly recharging with the mouse weighing only 99g. The HERO 12K sensor is said to deliver “up to 10x the power efficiency over other gaming mice” with 400 IPS precision. The USB receiver for the mouse can even be stored internally while traveling so as to not lose it. The G Hub software can customize the buttons to do various actions with the design of the mouse made for long-term comfort.

Be sure to stop by our PC gaming hub for the latest deals on hardware and peripherals. Looking to upgrade your keyboard as well? We’re currently tracking the CORSAIR K70 PRO MINI WIRELESS RGB 60% Mechanical Gaming Keyboard marked down to $125, the second-best price. The K70 PRO MINI comes equipped with Cherry MX Red linear key switches with each key having RGB backlighting powered by the CORSAIR AXON technology. While this technology provides “up to 20 layers of hardware RGB lighting processing,” it also allows the keyboard to poll with your computer at 8,000Hz and can scan the keys at 4,000Hz. Connectivity is handled wirelessly over either CORSAIR’s SLIPSTREAM WIRELESS technology or Bluetooth, and you can game without worrying about battery life when you connect your USB cable.

Razer Pro Click Mini Portable Wireless Mouse features:

Maximum Productivity. Minimum Sound: The silent mechanical switches on this mouse offer a quiet, distraction-free experience when at the office or WFH, while its super durable design lasts for up to 15 million clicks

Multi-Task with a Single Click: Connect and control up to 4 devices (desktop, laptop, Android tablet and TV screen) while conveniently switching between them without the constant need to pair and unpair

Unparalleled Wireless Freedom: Powered by Razer HyperSpeed technology, keep any workspace looking clean and clutter-free by connecting this mouse and compatible keyboards to the same Razer Productivity Dongle

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!