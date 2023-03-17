Seagate’s 1,030MB/s One Touch 1TB Portable SSD delivers some serious value down at $65.50

Amazon is now offering the Seagate One Touch 1TB External Portable Solid-State Drive for $65.59 shipped. This one carries a $170 MSRP but these days carries a regular price of closer to $110. After featuring a price drop at $130 in mid 2022, it has since started to drop down into the $75 range at Amazon where it has now returned to the all-time low for the second time. While with a portable SSD price at under $75, you’d think this would be a super old model or running at slower speeds than the competition. However, it’s nearly the same speed of the SanDisk Extreme at 1,030MB/s and the 1TB model on sale here today undercuts the $75 low we are tracking on the 500GB SanDisk. From there you can expect USB-C and USB-A connectivity alongside the novel fabric-capped sides of the exterior case. More details and the rest of this weekend’s best portable SSD deals are waiting below.
This weekend’s best portable SSD deals:
- Samsung T7 1TB Portable SSD $80 (Reg. $90+)
- Samsung T7 2TB Portable SSD $144 (Reg. $170+)
- SanDisk 1TB Extreme PRO Portable SSD $130 (Reg. $160)
- WD 2TB Elements Portable SSD $110 (Reg. $145)
- WD 2TB My Passport SSD $138 (Reg. $160)
- WD_BLACK 2TB P40 Game Drive SSD $180 (Reg. $230+)
- And even more…
Taking it up a notch from you standard external SSD affair, this morning we spotted WD_BLACK’s up to 3,000MB/s 1TB Thunderbolt SSD gaming hub down at $349. This unit is at least $50 off the next best price right now to deliver a hybrid external SSD and USB-C/Thunderbolt docking station at a solid discount. Get a complete rundown of what it’s all about right here.
Seagate One Touch Portable SSD features:
- Big files? No problem—complete file transfers fast or work directly from the drive with up to 1030MB/s speeds comparable to NVMe
- Up to 2TB capacity helps keep all your movies, photos, and more in one place. Plus an eye-catching, travel-sized, and robust design to withstand an active lifestyle—throw into your bag and go
- Use the included Android backup app to effortlessly transfer photos and videos—freeing up space on your device
