WD_BLACK’s up to 3,000MB/s 1TB Thunderbolt SSD gaming I/O hub down at $349 (Reg. $400+)

Justin Kahn -
AmazonWD
Reg. $400+ $349

Amazon is now offering the WD_BLACK 1TB D50 Thunderbolt Solid-State Game Dock for $349 shipped. Originally $500, this model more regularly fetches $460 these days with some retailers down in the $400 range. Today’s deal marks only the second-time we have seen it down this low on Amazon as well. Not only does this model deliver 1TB of storage, but it also provides a complete hub experience with a host of bonus I/O to expand your setup: two Thunderbolt 3 ports, DisplayPort 1.4, two USB-C 10Gb/s, three USB-A 10Gb/s jacks, audio in/out, and Gigabit Ethernet. Joining the 87W passthrough charging capabilities, it can move data at up 3,000MB/s speeds to and from its internal NVMe SSD and supports customizable RGB lighting with 13 LED pattern effects (customization only available via the Dashboard app on Windows machines). More details below. 

Now, if the hub-style docking station approach above is overkill for your needs, something like a WD_BLACK Game Drive SSD will likely suffice. Fortunately, we are tracking a solid price drop on what is easily one of the best models. The latest model P40 that released last year with up to 2,000MB/s speeds, customizable lighting, and metal-plated armor is now marked down to $180 in the 2TB capacity. That’s matching the Amazon low and all of the details are right here.

An even more affordable game drive SSD we spotted on sale this week is the Lexar SL660 Blaze. This sandblasted aluminum solution comes in with the same speeds as the P40 above and the 512GB model is now at a new $75 Amazon all-time low. Get a closer look at the specs and historical pricing details in our previous deal coverage

WD_BLACK 2TB D50 Game Dock Thunderbolt 3 SSD features:

  • Advanced connectivity with a single Thunderbolt 3 cable for streamlined docking: 2x Thunderbolt 3 ports, DisplayPort 1.4, 2x USB-C 10Gb/s ports, 3x USB-A 10Gb/s ports, Audio In/Out, and Gigabit Ethernet
  • Up to 87 watts of pass-through charging for your Thunderbolt 3 compatible laptop via included cable to always stay in the game
  • Ultra-fast NVMe SSD with read/write speeds up to 3000/2500MB/s (based on read speed and internal testing. As used for transfer rate, megabyte per second (MB/s) = one million bytes per second.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

WD

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Journey 20% off sitewide for the holidays: Leather Appl...
Save $350 on ASUS’ ROG Strix Scar 15 RTX 3070 Ti ...
Crocs Shamrockin’ Savings takes up to 50% off sel...
LG’s unique easel-style Posé 4K smart TVs are no...
9to5Toys Daily: March 17, 2022 – Save on M2 Mac mini,...
Smartphone Accessories: UGREEN 20W USB-C Charger at $11...
Belkin refreshes Boost↑Charge MagSafe power bank in t...
Eddie Bauer takes 25% off best-selling styles + extra 4...
Load more...
Show More Comments