WD_BLACK’s up to 3,000MB/s 1TB Thunderbolt SSD gaming I/O hub down at $349 (Reg. $400+)

Amazon is now offering the WD_BLACK 1TB D50 Thunderbolt Solid-State Game Dock for $349 shipped. Originally $500, this model more regularly fetches $460 these days with some retailers down in the $400 range. Today’s deal marks only the second-time we have seen it down this low on Amazon as well. Not only does this model deliver 1TB of storage, but it also provides a complete hub experience with a host of bonus I/O to expand your setup: two Thunderbolt 3 ports, DisplayPort 1.4, two USB-C 10Gb/s, three USB-A 10Gb/s jacks, audio in/out, and Gigabit Ethernet. Joining the 87W passthrough charging capabilities, it can move data at up 3,000MB/s speeds to and from its internal NVMe SSD and supports customizable RGB lighting with 13 LED pattern effects (customization only available via the Dashboard app on Windows machines). More details below.

Now, if the hub-style docking station approach above is overkill for your needs, something like a WD_BLACK Game Drive SSD will likely suffice. Fortunately, we are tracking a solid price drop on what is easily one of the best models. The latest model P40 that released last year with up to 2,000MB/s speeds, customizable lighting, and metal-plated armor is now marked down to $180 in the 2TB capacity. That’s matching the Amazon low and all of the details are right here.

An even more affordable game drive SSD we spotted on sale this week is the Lexar SL660 Blaze. This sandblasted aluminum solution comes in with the same speeds as the P40 above and the 512GB model is now at a new $75 Amazon all-time low. Get a closer look at the specs and historical pricing details in our previous deal coverage.

WD_BLACK 2TB D50 Game Dock Thunderbolt 3 SSD features:

Advanced connectivity with a single Thunderbolt 3 cable for streamlined docking: 2x Thunderbolt 3 ports, DisplayPort 1.4, 2x USB-C 10Gb/s ports, 3x USB-A 10Gb/s ports, Audio In/Out, and Gigabit Ethernet

Up to 87 watts of pass-through charging for your Thunderbolt 3 compatible laptop via included cable to always stay in the game

Ultra-fast NVMe SSD with read/write speeds up to 3000/2500MB/s (based on read speed and internal testing. As used for transfer rate, megabyte per second (MB/s) = one million bytes per second.

