This smart meross Alexa/Google Assistant humidifier is down to just $12 today via Amazon

The official meross Amazon storefront is now offering its latest Smart Portable Humidifier for $11.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Be sure to clip the on-page coupon. This model fetched $25 or more for almost all of last year and, after dropping to the $18 range over the holidays an into early 2023, is now sitting with a regular price of $20 on Amazon. Today’s deal is 40% off the going rate and within a couple bucks of the lowest price we have ever tracked. Having said that, the fact that you can score a smart humidifier from a brand we know and feature as often as meross at this price is quite notable anyway. Geared towards personal use, smaller spaces, or while traveling, it can connect to your smartphone over Wi-Fi alongside providing scheduling options, sunrise and sunset settings, and voice control via Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant. Head below for more details.

At a price as low as this, it might not even be worth looking for something more affordable. There are a series of inexpensive options on Amazon right here that come in at a touch less, including some that have received positive feedback from customers, but none from brands we have any experience with. Needless to say if you’re in the market for a smart humidifier, exploring today’s lead deal first is likely a good idea.

Then go head over to our smart home hub for the rest of this week’s best deals on gear to make your living space more intelligent and convenient. Joining these deals on Blink’s latest smart security cameras, floodlights, and video doorbells, we are now tracking the first deal of the year on Google Nest Audio – the brand’s smart Google Assistant-equipped home speaker. Get a closer look right here while the price is right.

meross Smart Portable Humidifier features:

Portable Mini Humidifier & USB Power Supply: Portable and small design humidifier is very easy to take with you anywhere and super perfect for travel, bedroom, office desk, car, effectively moisturize dry skin and help you reduce skin peeling. USB power supply, compatible with any device USB port.

Schedule and Timer Setting: Schedule the WiFi enabled humidifier to turn on and off automatically. Monitor your humidity in real time or combine your smart sensor to make adjustments for you. Support sunrise and sunset setting.

Voice Control: Get hands free with voice commands, works with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant and Smarthings. Note: Control your devices via simple voice command, just say: “Hey Alexa, turn on/off the Humidifier.”

