Google Nest Audio sees first discount of the year in three colors at $85 (Reg. $100)

B&H is now offering Google Nest Audio Smart Speaker for $84.99 shipped in Chalk, Charcoal, and Sage styles. Down from $100, you’re looking at the first discount of the year and a rare chance to save since dropping $5 less over the holiday shopping season last year. Even with Google planning a Fuchia-powered predecessor, the Nest Audio still arrives as one of its more recent smart speakers and will serenade you as such. On top of being able to do all of the things that Google Assistant is known for like answering questions and controlling smart home devices, its internal audio array can handle streaming your favorite songs and podcasts. You can get a closer look in our hands-on review, but then head below the fold for more.

Get in the Assistant game for less than the Nest Audio and go with the even more compact Nest Mini instead. This is Google’s entry-level smart speaker experience, with a $50 price tag getting you in much of the Assistant game for less. It of course won’t sound quite as good as the more full-featured internal array array found on the higher-end speaker, but is a great option to give you all of Google’s smart home control and surround sound features for less.

If you’d prefer to go the Alexa route, you’ll have a bit more variety thanks to the discounts now live on Amazon’s latest 5th Gen Echo Dot models. Starting at the second-best prices to date from $35, you’re looking at a few different models now marked down for spring from the usual $50 or higher price tags. So while you’re trading in Assistant for Alexa, you’re still scoring a capable upgrade to control your smart home.

Google Nest Audio features:

With integrated Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity, voice control, and home automation support, the chalk Google Nest Audio wireless speaker will connect to your wireless network to provide control of, and access to, virtually all of your smart devices. It can play music, check the weather and traffic, tell you sports scores, make phone calls, control your compatible smart home equipment, and more. Using a far-field microphone array with Voice Match Technology and the Google Assistant, the Nest Audio can perform the requested task in an instant.

