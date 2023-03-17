Hover-1 Blackhawk Electric Scooter can cruise at 18 MPH with a 28-mile range at $496

Amazon now offers the Hover-1 Blackhawk Electric Folding Kick Scooter for $485.99 shipped. While you’d more regularly pay $600, today’s offer is delivering a new all-time low at $114 off. Our last mention clocked in at $530, with this discount undercutting that by an extra $44, too. We’ve seen it go for less at other retailers in the past, but this is the second-best price to date overall. Riding on a pair of 10-inch high-trip tires, the Hover-1 Backhawk is powered by a 350W motor that can enable up to 18 MPH top speeds. The built-in 36V battery pairs that with a 28-mile range which can be refueled in 6 hours for topping off at the office with a folding design to boot.

As far as more affordable EVs go, the Hover-1 Journey Electric Scooter is worth considering if you’re looking for something a little less commuter-friendly. This model can only hit 14MPH top speeds and drops the range down to 16 miles, but will handle cruising around on an electric-powered ride in much the same capacity. Not to mention, the $348 starting price makes for a more affordable option, too.

As far as all of the other environmentally-friendly discounts live for the start of the spring, our Green Deals guide of course remains the place to be. This week in particular is still seeing Segway’s Ninebot F40 Electric Scooter go on sale with an all-time low discount attached. Landing at $604, the $196 in savings give you as good of a chance as ever to score a new EV for those upcoming spring joyrides. It’s a bit more premium than the lead deal, for those who want an even more capable vehicle.

Hover-1 Blackhawk Electric Scooter features:

The Hover-1 Blackhawk Electric Kick Scooter boasts of a powerful 350W brushless motor, with enough torque to easily get up inclines of up to 15 degrees. 10″ pneumatic tires offer a smooth and comfortable ride. With a 28-mile range, and an exciting 18 MPH top speed, the Blackhawk Electric Scooter is a thrilling and dependable ride. At 44 lbs. and a one-step folding system, it is easy to lift & carry and fits in most car trunks.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!