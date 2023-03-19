Optoma’s latest true 4K projectors casts a 100-inch screen from just three feet at $1,499 low

Amazon is now offering the latest Optoma UHD35STx Short Throw True 4K Gaming and Home Theater Projector for $1,499 shipped. Normally going for $1,749, this 14% discount, or solid $250 price drop marks a new all-time low we’ve tracked for this latest model from Optoma. This is also among the first discounts we’ve seen to date. This 4K projector has 8.3 million distinct addressable on-screen pixels with 3,600 lumens to fight through tougher lighting environments. Being a short throw unit, the UHD35STx can project a 100-inch from just three feet. You’ll have access to HDR10 and HLG for viewing HDR content with the projector alongside an enhanced gaming mode that allows you to play at 1080p 240Hz for a 4.2ms response time. The dual HDMI 2.0 inputs allow you to have your gaming console connected and a Google Chromecast or Amazon Fire Stick, having access to your favorite streaming apps. Head below for more.

Mounting is one of the most important parts of any home theater setup. Make sure your new projector is set up properly with the VIVO Universal Extending Ceiling Projector Mount for $24. This mount is fully adjustable which will allow it to tilt and swivel by 15 degrees with 360 degrees of rotation being possible. There is even a telescoping height adjustment system that will distance the projector between 15 and 23 inches from the ceiling. Installation is easy with the quick-release hooks that “attach and detach by tightening and loosening mounting bolts.”

Be sure to stop by our home theater hub for the latest deals on TVs, projectors, and more. Looking for a portable projection solution instead? We’re currently tracking the Anker Nebula Cosmos Capsule 3 Laser 1080p Mini Projector marked down to $680, a return to the all-time low. This projector brings Android TV 11.0 and with it, access to Netflix, Amazon Prime, and other streaming services. The built-in Chromecast also allows you to stream content from your phone as well. It can project a screen up to 120-inches across with automatic keystone correction and autofocus so you can be set up and good to go within three seconds. The laser light source here provides up to 300 lumens of light and the Capsule 3 can project resolutions up to 1080p for up to 2.5 hours on battery power.

Optoma UHD35STx Short Throw 4K Projector features:

SHORT THROW FOR FLEXIBLE SETUP: The UHD35STx is designed to be placed closer to the wall than standard throw projectors. Project a 100” image from just over three feet away and create an immersive experience in just about any space

CRISP, COLORFUL RESULTS, DAY OR NIGHT: With 3,600 Lumens, you don’t need to wait until dark, or even turn off the lights

FAST GAMING RESPONSE: Enjoy ultra-fast 240Hz gaming for blur-free visuals and unparalleled smoothness with a response time of just 4ms at 1080p

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!