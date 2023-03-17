Save $120 on Anker’s Nebula Capsule 3 Laser 1080p Projector in return to all-time low of $680

The official Anker Amazon storefront is now offering its Nebula Capsule 3 Laser 1080p Smart Mini Projector for $679.99 shipped. Normally going for $800, this solid $120 price drop marks a return to the all-time low we’ve tracked only twice before with today’s deal also being the second discount to date. This projector brings Android TV 11.0 and with it, access to Netflix, Amazon Prime, and other streaming services. The built-in Chromecast also allows you to stream content from your phone as well. It can project a screen up to 120-inches across with automatic keystone correction and autofocus so you can be set up and good to go within three seconds. The laser light source here provides up to 300 lumens of light and the Capsule 3 can project resolutions up to 1080p for up to 2.5 hours on battery power. Head below for more.

While you can place this projector essentially anywhere, you may be outdoors or don’t have a convenient place to set it. In that case, you can use some of your savings here to grab the official Anker Nebula Tripod for $48. This compact aluminum tripod weighs only 9.5 ounces and can be set up within a minute so you can focus on watching your movies. It can support a maximum weight of 5KG even when it is at its tallest height of 15.7-inches. The swivel ball head here will allow you to position the projector exactly where you need it to be as well.

Be sure to stop by our home theater hub for the latest deals on TVs, projectors, speakers, and more. If you’re looking for something a little more unique for your living room, be sure to check out the LG Class OLED Objet Collection Posé Series Smart 4K TVs with the 48-inch model now going for $1,597, the lowest price we can find. While certainly not the most universal of designs, this 4K smart gallery-style display carries a series of unique features that can come in handy both at home, in the office, and when collaborating with others. It carries a 120Hz display with a textile finish that wraps around the back of the display alongside a useful media shelf to neatly stow cables, streaming boxes, controllers, and whatever else might have otherwise cluttered the vibe here.

Anker Nebula Capsule 3 Portable Projector features:

Laser Engine Powers High Brightness: Stop squinting and just lean back to enjoy your favorite content with a laser light source—displaying 300 ISO Lumens of brightness in 1080p HD.

Fits in Your Hand: Wherever you need to go, Capsule 3 Laser is easy to pack up or just hold—weighing only 2 lb (900 g). The portable projector is 90% smaller than others with similar brightness.

Play Videos for 2.5 Hours: Yes, you can finish a long movie without worrying about power thanks to the 52Wh built-in battery. CAIC technology uses every pixel to conserve energy

