Official Apple Watch Sport Loop bands fall to all-time lows at $19 each (Reg. $49)

Woot is now kicking off the work week today by helping you stylize your Apple Watch by discounting several of Apple’s official Sport Loop bands. Dropping to the best prices of the year at $18.99 each, these are now down from the usual $49 going rate. With free shipping across the board for Prime members, delivery will add on an extra $6 otherwise. Delivering over 60% in savings, today’s offers are well below our previous $39 mention from the very beginning of the year and now landing at the best prices of 2023. Outfitting your Apple Watch Series 8 or Ultra wearable, as well as previous-generation styles with a two-tone design, the Sport Loop bands are comprised of a soft and lightweight woven fiber. Available in both 41 and 45mm styles, there are four different designs available as part of today’s sale. Each one has a fully-adjustable fit thanks to a velcro clasp that should stay put during spring workouts and beyond.

Sport Loop band styles on sale:

If the featured stylings aren’t quite what you’re looking for, be sure to swing by our roundup of the best Apple Watch bands. Our guide is full of various offerings starting at $5, delivering some lower-cost options to deck out your Apple Watch with. And with plenty of different styles, there’s sure to be an option that fits in with your wardrobe.

While our Apple guide is chock-full of savings across the entire lineup of Macs, iPads, and other gadgets, the real spotlight here should be shone on Apple Watch Series 8. With all-time lows returning just ahead of spring and in time for all of those upcoming workouts, the savings start at $329 while delivering $70 markdowns across the board. Not to mention a match of the all-time low on Apple Watch Ultra at $730.

Apple Watch Sport Loop Bands feature:

Soft, breathable, and lightweight, the Sport Loop features a hook-and-loop fastener for quick and easy adjustment. The double-layer nylon weave has dense loops on the skin side that provide soft cushioning while allowing moisture to escape. On the reverse side, the attachment loops are securely anchored for superior durability.

