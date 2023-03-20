Furbo’s latest smart rotatable dog cam with treat tossing drops down to $157 (Reg. $210)

Furbo’s official Amazon storefront has now dropped the price on its latest 2022 model 360 Dog Camera down to $157 shipped. After launching for the first time at beginning of last year as an enhanced and upgraded offering of the original, the regular $210 smart dog camera is now matching the second-lowest total we have tracked. This is 25% in savings and within $10 of the Black Friday listing last year. The Furbo smart camera is designed to allow pet owners to keep a close eye on their furry friends at all times no matter where they might be. It delivers constant 1080p feeds directly to your smart device with 360 rotation to ensure your pets can’t hide as easily from the field of view. The 2-way audio and color night vision join real-time alerts that will push barking notifications to your smartphone and the ability to toss treats out on command. Head below for more pet cam deals.

Don’t need the bonus smart features and treat-tossing action? Something like the base model Petcube Cam might very well do the trick instead. With this option you’re not going to get some of the bells and whistles, but it still provides real-time 24/7 feeds of your pets and at a far more affordable price. You can now land this one at $35 and still score 1080p feeds, 2-way audio, and a 110-degree wide-angle lens.

Elsewhere in discounts on gear to make your living space more intelligent, you’ll want to head over to our smart home hub for a closer look at the meross multi-color HomeKit smart lamp and these TP-Link Kasa HomeKit smart plugs. The latter of which can equip much of the not so smart electronics you already own with smartphone control, scheduling action, and much more. The 4-pack is now 22% off the going rate and you can get a closer look at the details right here.

Furbo 360 Dog Camera features:

The NEW Furbo 360° Dog Camera gives you best-in-class HD video quality with 360-degree rotating view for full room coverage, day & night. Stunning 1080p liveview and high quality 4x zoom let you easily check on your home, speak to family, and toss treats to pets. Know what’s going on in your home from anywhere – no more missed moments or blind spots. Seamlessly hear and speak with family members and pets at home, and adjust volume in-app for crystal clear audio. Color night vision provides enhanced night vision with infrared technology to see in the dark, and enjoy vivid color vision in low light.

