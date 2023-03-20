Grab four TP-Link Kasa HomeKit smart plugs for your Siri setup at $39 (Reg. $50)

Amazon is now discounting a pack of four HomeKit-enabled TP-Link Kasa Mini Smart Plugs to $38.88 shipped. Normally fetching $50, you’re looking at 22% in savings in order to land at the second-best price of the year. This comes within $2 of the year’s best price and is the lowest we’ve seen in nearly 2 months. Equipped with HomeKit support, the notable features only start there. Alongside access to Siri, there’s also Alexa and Assistant voice control to go with support for the companion app. Not to mention, each smart plug sports energy monitoring support for tracking electricity usage and power vampires. No hub is required, either, meaning you can get up and running right out of the box with designs that pair right to your Wi-Fi. Our launch coverage offers a better idea of what to expect and you can head below for more.

If you’re just looking to bring home a single addition to your HomeKit setup, this Wemo smart plug will be a bit more versatile. It clocks in at $25, and while not as good of a value per plug as the lead deal, does have some extra tricks up its sleeve. This model still sports Siri, Alexa, and Assistant support, but also arrives with Thread for a more future proof alternative to the Wi-Fi solutions above.

TP-Link also just recently launched a new lineup of HomeKit gear as part of its Kasa series, expanding the form-factors away from typical indoor smart plug. The three new devices kick off with an outdoor smart plug that’s just as perfect for handling patio lights this spring as it is automating pond fixtures and the like. Not to mention, there’s also a pair of in-wall dimmer and light switches joining the collection that you can read all about in our previous report.

Kasa HomeKit Mini Smart Plug features:

This Apple HomeKit compatible smart plug fully integrates into your Apple ecosystem, just ask Siri to turn on/off the devices in your home. Use the smart Wi-Fi home plug to monitor your connected device’s energy usage in real-time and view its historical power consumption within the Kasa Smart app. 1800W, 15A max load supported. Enjoy an extremely easy and quick setup process with this Amazon Frustration-Free Setup.

