Latest Chromecast with Google TV curates all of your favorites in one place at $40 (Save 20%)

Amazon now offers the Chromecast with Google TV 4K for $39.99 shipped. Down from the $50 price tag you would more regularly pay, today’s offer arrives with 20% in savings attached. It’s only the second discount of the year and now landing on sale for the first time in nearly 2 months at the 2023 low. Google’s latest flagship streaming media player arrives with 4K HDR playback and support for all of your favorite content from the likes of Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, or even Apple TV+. The Google TV features step up from what we’ve seen from Android TV in the past to deliver a convenient place to peruse, search, and find new shows to watch in one hub. Get a better idea of what to expect from the home theater upgrade in our hands-on review and then head below for more.

While not on sale today, the just-released Chromecast with Google TV (HD) still clocks in below the 4K counterpart on sale above. Its $30 price tag still lets you make out at a more affordable going rate, and serves as the latest addition to Google’s stable of streaming media players. This new HD version of Chromecast arrives as a more entry-level offering for giving the TV some love, sporting 1080p playback at 60 FPS. You’ll also be able to enjoy all of your favorite content alongside the curation features that put all of the shows and movies in one place. We break down what to expect from the experience in our hands-on review.

If you’d rather ditch the Google ecosystem but still need to refresh the streaming capabilities of an old TV, Amazon is currently discounting its own lineup of offerings. All headlined by the Fire TV Stick 4K Max down at the all-time low of $35, you’re now looking at a Wi-Fi 6 streamer with all of the brand’s signature features including Alexa control. Not to mention some more affordable options starting from $25.

Chromecast with Google TV features:

Chromecast with Google TV brings you the entertainment you love, in up to 4K HDR. Get personal recommendations from your subscriptions – all in one place. No jumping between apps to decide what to watch. Enjoy the entertainment you love in up to 4K HDR. Seamlessly browse 700,000+ movies and TV episodes from across your favorite streaming services, all in one place. Watch content from Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, YouTube, Apple TV app, Peacock, HBO Max and many more.

