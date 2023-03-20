Cult classic iPhone and iPad DODOcases now 20% off in latest flash sale, prices start from $28

After seeing a short-lived new year sale back in January, DODOcase is now offering folks another chance to land one of its cases at a discount. Deals on DODOcase covers don’t come around all that often, but we are seeing a nice 20% sitewide sale starting today to match the new year discount for folks that might have missed out on the last sale event. Ranging from its more entry-level iPhone and iPad cases to the higher-end leather and suede options, now’s a great time to jump in while the prices are down. Head below for more details.

DODOcase sitewide March sale now live

The DODOcase March sale will be live for a few days here. From now through Wednesday, you’ll be able to apply code MARCH20 at checkout to knock 20% off your order. As per usual, shipping fees vary depending on item and location here.

The discount code will apply to all of its iPhone and iPad cases (just about all of the DODOcase models are available for the iPhone 14 models and latest iPads as well as a host of the previous-generation models). It will also, however, work on cases you can design yourself from within its online customizer:

Thousands of different combinations. Multiple leather colors. Sophisticated. Stylish. Custom. Design your iPhone case exactly the way you want it. Book-style exterior handcrafted with high quality fabric and four color options of our premium Pergamena leather spines. Traditional craftsmanship for today’s technology….Note: Case shown while designing is a generic layout…All cases will have model specific camera port.

All of the iPhone cases can be found right here, with the iPad and MacBook covers waiting on their own landing pages. The deals start from $28 after you have applied the code above.

DODOcase CARDcase features:

The newly redesigned polymer tray offers an unsurpassed level of protection for your iPhone while maintaining sleek minimalist styling. The traditional brown and black leathers fit seamlessly into a recess in the tray giving it a smooth, clean look. The oil tanned and oil tanned antique leathers are a touch thicker and stand up just above the recess in the case. The thicker leather gives the case a subtle yet rugged ready to take on the world look. As with any leather these cases will patina and change character with time and use. We feel they look better with age.

