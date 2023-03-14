Hands-on with CASETiFY’s new Mandalorian iPhone 14 cases: As premium and cute as it gets

Today, CASETiFY officially launched its latest collection of Star Wars iPhone 14 cases, this time putting everyone’s favorite bounty hunter in the spotlight. The new lineup of gear from The Mandalorian includes more than just phone cases for Apple’s latest, and carries over to a whole host of other accessories. Though CASETiFY’s bread and butter really is the covers, and we’re taking a hands-on look at some of the all-new releases including the shiny Beskar Ingot case.

Hands-on with CASETiFY’s new Mandalorian iPhone 14 cases

CASETiFY makes some of our favorite cases here at 9to5Toys, both of the protective and stylish varieties. As for the latest in the latter category, the brand is back with a new series of Star Wars cases for iPhone 14 and all of Apple’s other latest releases. But unlike last year’s lineup that put a more general focus on a galaxy far, far away, this time around the company is giving Din Djarin and Grogu the spotlight with a new collection featuring the Mandalorian.

Everything in the lineup is now available for purchase and kicks off at $38. There are cases and accessories at nearly every price point up to the most premium release, which is that shiny new Beskar Ingot iPhone 14 case that we’ll be taking a look at today. But before that, let’s check out what the rest of the lineup looks like for those who don’t want to shell out a Beskar’s worth of cash on a new cover.

Nothing embodies the lineup quite like the new CASETiFY Grogu case, which delivers on everything that I’ve come to expect from the brand as of late. There’s the company’s usual protective form-factor, premium build, and of course a fun design – all things that CASETiFY does better than most brands on the market.

Of course, that holy trinity of features does earn you with a steeper price tag than your average option. At its most affordable, you’ll pay $68 for the cover. Though in true CASETiFY fashion, you’ll have eight different form-factors available from slim clear covers with MagSafe to more basic offerings. The model they sent over is one of the standard offerings without the magnetic ring. Though for more thoughts on what to expect from cases with MagSafe, be sure to check out this previous hands-on review. It goes over some of the models included in the CASETiFY Mandalorian collection, just without the fun Star Wars designs.

Circling back to the actual cover, though, I love how simple the Grogu case is. The artwork is delightful take that departs from the more realistic depictions of the galaxy’s most lovable bounty – delivering a more stylized look for Mando’s companion. The way he peaks out from the side of your case is also just delightful and really delivers a cover that has far more personality than one that just slaps Grogu’s likeness on it.

The case itself is comprised of the same premium rubber that I’ve written home about time and time again, too. It’s still one of my favorite clear cases on the market period, but is of course even better with that Star Wars flare thrown in. And if you’re looking for a little more protection or added features, there are seven different styles of case you can choose from with much of the same Grogu imagery.

Juxtaposing the most affordable offering from the CASETiFY Mandalorian cases, today I’m also taking a look at its most expensive Star Wars iPhone 14 case. The limited-edition Beskar Ingot case arrives with one of the most premium builds we’ve ever seen from CASETiFY, and rightfully so given that it costs a whopping $112.

Delivering on that cost, the build features an etched metal backplate that is designed to look like an ingot of Beskar; each of the ribbons flowing through the case are lightly etched into the back plate that gives it a slight texture. The same is true for the Imperial logo stamped into the bottom corner, which completes the look of the in-universe metal.

The bumper of the case then trades in that metal build for a silver rubber that offers some extra protection. It hardly looks like anything other than Beskar itself, and really follows through on the chromed design. You can hardly tell it isn’t part of the rest of the case as one piece of cut metal, but just speaks to the quality that CASETiFY was able to deliver this time around.

All of that make the $112 price tag a bit easier to swallow for this Star Wars fan. I simply adore the case and find it to be the real highlight of the CASETiFY Mandalorian collection. That is if you’re really making me choose, sorry Grogu.

0

Though there is one downside to the cover. Being comprised of metal does mean that it won’t work with Apple’s MagSafe charging tech, let alone Qi charging either. It’s something to be aware of, but CASETiFY at least does add in a MagSafe ring, so you can still use mounts and wallet accessories. I mean it is the least they could do for the price tag, after all.

9to5Toys’ Take

What can I say, CASETiFY? You’ve won me over all over again. I thought your Star Wars cases last year were going to go down as some of my favorite iPhone covers of all-time, and then you go and outdo yourselves for the new Mandalorian collection. As cute as the Grogu case is, there really is nothing like the Beskar Ingot case on the market. Its limited-edition nature certainly makes this one of my favorite covers ever released and will be practically glued to my iPhone over the next few months. I honestly don’t even mind losing MagSafe charging, the look and feel is just that impressive to me.

New release after new release, CASETiFY remains one of our favorite smartphone accessory makes on the market, and the new Star Wars collection couldn’t be a better example. There’s no telling just how long all of the gear will be in stock, so make sure to go lock-in your order while you can. If all of the text above wasn’t already as glowing of a review as you’ll find, I’m going to put my money where my mouth is and go buy another one of the CASETiFY Mandalorian iPhone cases – specifically the N-1 Starfighter Mirror cover.

