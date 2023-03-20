MSCHF’s latest drop assembles a QR code puzzle that could win you $2 million, now $18 (Reg. $30)

If you’re the kind of person who enjoys a mental workout, completing a puzzle is pretty rewarding by itself. But with the 2 Million Dollar Puzzle by MSCHF, you could earn a million for your hard work. This exciting brain teaser is now only $17.77 (Reg. $30) at 9to5Toys Specials for St. Patrick’s Day.

The humble jigsaw puzzle offers a kind of (sometimes frustrating) fun you can’t get anywhere else.

You usually start with a mental mountain to climb — but with a little patience, soon a picture starts to emerge. And there’s nothing more satisfying than slotting in the final piece.

What’s more, it could be good for your mental health. According to some scientific studies, playing with puzzles regularly could keep your mind sharp over time.

The 2 Million Dollar Puzzle provides all the benefits, and one big addition. Two people who complete this puzzle will become instant millionaires.

The puzzle itself contains 500 pieces. They link together as you would expect, but the finished image is something unusual: a giant, dazzling QR code.

Designed by the Brooklyn-based art collective, MSCHF, the design isn’t just nice to look at. Once all the pieces are in place, you can pull out your smartphone and scan the code.

This takes you to a unique web page, where you can discover whether you have won the big prize. It adds excitement for regular puzzlers, and gives the rest of us some extra motivation.

Order now for only $17.77 to grab the 2 Million Dollar Puzzle on a lucky St. Patrick’s Day price drop (ends 3/20).

Prices subject to change.

