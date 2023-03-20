Upgrade your desktop with AMD’s latest RX 7900 XT graphics card at a new low of $840

Amazon is offering the MSI RX 7900 XT Gaming Trio Classic 20GB Graphics Card for $839.99 shipped. Up until the beginning of this month, the Gaming Trio Classic has gone for $975 at Amazon. It then fell to $895 there, before today’s deal brought it down to a new all-time low. This is also only the second price drop that we’ve seen. As the latest from AMD, you’ll find that this graphics card brings a lot to the table. Delivering 20GB of GDDR6 memory, this graphics card packs a clock speed of 2.4GHz boost and a 320-bit memory interface. It also leverages AMD’s RDNA 3 architecture which packs the latest ray tracing technology from team red. For outputs, 8K60 and 4K144 is supported all around with the three DisplayPort 2.1 and single HDMI 2.1 ports. Learn more about the RX 7900 XT’s capabilities in our hands-on review then head below for more.

If you want to take full advantage of today’s lead deal, then we recommend having storage with ample speed to handle 4K and 8K gaming. My favorite NVMe SSD is from WD_BLACK and is the SN850X. It’s the primary drive in my desktop and has insane performance with the ability to reach speeds of up to 7GB/s. Right now, the 1TB model can be picked up for $100 at Amazon, making it a solid choice for your gaming setup.

Not quite ready to build your own PC? Well, Lenovo’s RTX 3060 gaming desktop is a great way to get started with a high-end system without having to assemble it yourself. Down at $830 today, you’d typically pay $1,000 for this desktop and today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Then, you can swing by our PC gaming guide for other great ways to save on upgrading your setup.

MSI RX 7900 XT Gaming Trio Classic GPU features:

Experience unprecedented performance, visuals, and efficiency at 4K and beyond with AMD Radeon RX 7000 Series graphics cards, the world’s first gaming GPUs powered by AMD RDNA 3 chiplet technology. Immerse yourself in breathtaking visuals with the pinpoint color accuracy of AMD Radiance Display Engine and boost frame rates with AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution and Radeon Super Resolution upscaling technologies. To unlock even more performance, combine AMD Radeon RX 7000 Series graphics and compatible AMD Ryzen processors to activate AMD smart technologies.

