Lenovo’s RTX 3060 gaming desktop is ready to upgrade your desk setup at new low of $830

Amazon is offering the Lenovo IdeaCenter i5/16GB/1TB/512GB/RTX 3060 Gaming Desktop for $829.99 shipped. Typically $1,000 for this desktop, today’s deal saves you $170 and delivers a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. In fact, our last RTX 3060 desktop mention was $987 for further comparison. Ready to get you started in PC gaming, this desktop packs Intel and NVIDIA’s previous-generation hardware, though it still delivers plenty of power to play your favorite titles. With the RTX 3060 and i5-12400 in tow, this desktop will easily play many of the latest games in either 1080p or 1440p and it even has enough oomph to push high frame rates in quite a few titles. You’ll also find a 1TB standard hard drive here alongside 512GB of NVMe storage so you have speedy access to games and booting while there’s plenty of space for offline documents, photos, and videos as well. Check out our review of the RTX 3060 to learn more about what you can expect from the performance of this machine and then head below for more.

Take your savings and reinvest it into picking up this LG 24-inch 1080p 144Hz monitor for $147 at Amazon. It delivers a high refresh rate screen to your desk setup which enables you to take full advantage of the power that the RTX 3060 in today’s lead deal offers. Plus, with HDR10 support you’ll even be able to utilize high dynamic range in supported games.

Looking for an all-in-one computer to handle your office needs? Well, Apple’s M1 iMac does just that for $1,100. That’s a $199 savings from its normal going rate and nets you the Apple M1 chip, a 4.5K 24-inch display, and Thunderbolt 4/USB4 support as well. Plus, all of this comes in a super sleek chassis that packs a built-in webcam, Wi-Fi 6, and Ethernet.

Lenovo IdeaCenter Gaming Desktop features:

Fast-track your entry into gaming and esports with the Lenovo IdeaCentre™ Gaming 5i, powered by the latest 12th Generation Intel® Core™ processors and NVIDIA graphics, making it a seriously powerful, future-proof machine that keeps pace with top games for years to come, with the upgradeability to go even further. Complement your home office or elite battlestation with the functional aesthetics of the generous 17L chassis accented by blue lighting along the bezels and 2D/3D striped patterns across the front, enhancing ventilation and looking cool.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!