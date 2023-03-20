Samsung 980 PRO 1TB PS5/PC heatsink SSD just landed at the $100 Amazon all-time low

Justin Kahn
Reg. $160+ $100
Samsung 980 Pro SSD and PS5

Amazon is now offering the Samsung 980 PRO 1TB PCIe Gen 4 Internal Solid-State Drive for $99.99 shipped. Originally launching at $250, this model has more regularly sold for between $140 and $190 over the last year at Amazon and now carries a $160 MSRP from Samsung. After seeing a very brief offer at $112 over the holidays last year and a couple $120 offers in 2023, Amazon is now serving up a new all-time low on one of the more popular heatsink SSD lines out there. As you’ll know for our tutorial review, this model is ready for both your PC, gaming rig or otherwise, as well as PlayStation 5 with an integrated heatsink unit. The PCIe 4.0 interface is capable of hitting speeds at up to 7,000MB/s with the modern M.2 form-factor you’re expecting and you can get a closer look at how it all stacks up right here. Head below for more. 

If you can make do with a solution that can’t quite get up into the 7,000MB/s range, the deals we are tracking on the P5 Plus Gen4 internal models from Crucial are certainly worth a look. Now matching the lowest prices we have tracked, both the 1TB and 2TB models can reach perfectly respectable 6,600MB/s speeds and are now on sale starting from $82 shipped

Today’s portable storage deals are also worth a closer look. We are now tracking the best Amazon prices ever on three of the best and most popular models out there from SanDisk and Samsung. That includes the Extreme lineup and the latest from Samsung starting from $80 shipped alongside a series of other gaming-focused options and more. Swing by our roundup for all of the details

Samsung 980 PRO Solid-State Drive features:

The Integrated Heatsink Disperses Heat To Maintain Speed, Power Efficiency, And Thermal Control, Preventing Downtime From Overheating On Playstation 5 And Pcs. Powered By An In-House Controller Designed To Harmonize The Flash Memory Components And The Interface For Top Speed – With A Pcie 4.0 Interface That’S 2X Faster Than Pcie 3.0 Ssds And 12X Faster Than Samsung Sata SSDs…Achieve Fully Immersive Gameplay With Sustained High-Performance Bandwidth And Throughput For Heavy-Duty Applications In Gaming, Graphics, Data Analytics, And More.

