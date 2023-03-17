Crucial’s P5 Plus Gen4 gaming SSD delivers up to 6,600MB/s speeds for less, deals from $81

Crucial P5 Plus

Amazon is now offering some solid deals on the Crucial P5 Plus PCIe Gen4 3D NAND NVMe M.2 Gaming Solid-State Drives right now. The 1TB model is selling for $80.99 and the 2TB variant is now down at $122.99 shipped. Having sold for $130 and $200 or more for most of last year, you’re looking at the lowest prices we can find. They carry $99 and $150 regular prices these days via Crucial, but are now both matching the lowest prices we have tracked on Amazon anyway. Delivering a nice middle ground in terms specs for the price, they clock in at 6,600MB/s with Gen4 architecture and a design geared towards gaming rigs, “professionals, and creatives who demand high-performance computing.” The 5-year warranty is a nice touch here as well. More details below. 

More of this weekend’s best internal SSD deals:

  • WD_BLACK 7,300MB/s heatsink 1TB SN850X at $110
  • CORSAIR’s PS5/PC-ready heatsink PRO 2TB Gen4 at $155
  • Upgrade your PS5 with WD_BLACK’s licensed 1TB SN850 at $125
  • And even more

Looking for some portable storage for your gaming setup? This morning saw a solid deal go live on WD_BLACK’s up to 3,000MB/s 1TB Thunderbolt SSD gaming I/O hub and we are tracking one of the best deals yet on its latest 2,000MB/s 2TB Game Drive SSD if the full-on D50 dock is a bit much for your needs. 

Crucial P5 Plus PCIe Gen4 3D NVMe M.2 Gaming features:

  • PCIe 4.0 NVMe technology with up to 6600MB/s sequential reads, random read/write 720K/700K IOPS
  • Engineered for hardcore gamers, professionals, creatives who demand high-performance computing, works well with PS5 and has Heatsink compatibility
  • Built on our own leading Micron Advanced 3D NAND and innovative controller technology
  • Rated at MTTF greater than 2 million hours for extended longevity and reliability
  • 5-year limited warranty or up to the max endurance rating of 1200 TBW

