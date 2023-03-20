Samsung’s PRO Plus 256GB microSD drops to new Amazon low at $22, plus more from $9

We have spotted some notable deals on Samsung microSD cards headlined by the Samsung PRO Plus 256GB microSDXC Card for $21.99 shipped via Amazon. Having originally released at $55, this model has since dropped to carry a regular price of $38 directly from Samsung. Today’s deal is about $0.50 below our previous mention and a new Amazon all-time low. This U3 Class10 microSD card lands with an up to 160MB/s transfer speed potential (and is also selling for less than the brand’s 130MB/s models right now) ready to handle all of your 4K footage recording and more. Whether it’s a drone setup, something for your DSLR/action cameras, or otherwise, Samsung pro-grade memory cards – especially at this price – are worth consideration. Alongside the bundled SD card adapter, Samsung’s 6-proof protection against the elements is in place as well. Our recent Tested with 9to5Toys review details what to expect from the experience. Head below for more.

While it’s hard to beat out the value on the pro model deal highlighted above, there are some other offers available on the brand’s memory card lineup. Starting from $9, if you’re looking for smaller capacity options you’ll want to browse through the links below:

You’ll also want to dive into this morning’s roundup of portable SSD deals where you’ll find new all-time lows all over the place. SanDisk’s popular Extreme lineup is leading the way here, but you’ll also find Samsung T7 models, gaming-specific storage, and much more starting from $75 right here.

Samsung PRO Plus microSD features:

Capture seamless 4K videos on your compatible phone or drone with this micro SD memory card. Expanded storage gives you freedom to play more high performance, intensive games on your tablet or gaming device as well as extra memory for your GoPro. Stunningly fast U3, Class10 rated read/write speeds up to 160/120MB/s, let you shoot more photos faster and 4K videos look sharp with UHS-I Interface. Huge capacities of 128GB, 256GB and 512GB give you plenty of storage space for hi-res photos, must-have apps, and all the media you want.

