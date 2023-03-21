This RTX 4080/13th Gen. i7 desktop lets you play your favorite games at 4K for $2,300

Today only, as part of its ShellShocker Deals of the Day, Newegg is offering the ABS Stratos Aqua i7/16GB/2TB/RTX 4080 Gaming Desktop for $2,299.99 shipped. This high-end PC typically goes for $2,560 at Newegg, you would actually pay $2,500 for NZXT’s RTX 3070 Ti-powered Player: Three desktop we recently reviewed, and a similar system from Skytech goes for $3,000 at Amazon right now. You’ll find that this desktop packs the latest from both NVIDIA and Intel, with the i7-13700F processor and the GIGABYTE RTX 4080 Eagle OC graphics card. With 2TB of NVMe storage and 16GB of DDR5 RAM, you’ll find that this desktop is ready to handle anything you throw at it. From 1080p up to 4K gameplay at high or ultra settings, it’ll do it all. Learn more on what you can expect from a similar, but lower-power system with our recent review of the NZXT Player: Three and the Maingear MG:1 that both have the RTX 4070 Ti in them. Keep reading for more.

Put your savings into picking up this 2TB NVMe SSD to add extra storage to your new system. It’s PCIe 4.0 so you can take advantage of the high-speed data rates that today’s lead deal offers, delivering transfer speeds of up to 5GB/s. For just $113, it’s hard to deny the value this 2TB drive packs in both speed and capacity, making it a great choice to use today’s savings on.

Now, if you want to save some cash and still play your favorite games, then consider Lenovo’s IdeaCenter desktop that’s on sale for $830 right now. Packing an i5 processor and RTX 3060, it might not be as powerful as today’s lead deal, but it’ll still handle 1080p and 1440p gaming with ease. Plus, it comes with a total of 1.5TB of storage split between a traditional hard drive and SSD to give you plenty of storage space.

ABS Stratos Aqua Desktop features:

Operating System: Windows 11 Home

CPU: Intel Core i7 13700F 2.1GHz (5.2GHz Turbo Boost Max) 8 P-Core, 8 E-Core, 24-Thread

GPU: Gigabyte GeForce RTX 4080 Eagle OC

Motherboard: MSI Z690-A DDR5

RAM: Kingston Fury RGB 16GB DDR5 5600 MHz (2x8GB)

SSD: 2TB NVMe SSD

CPU Cooler: RGB Air Cooler

