Amazon’s 1-day Pilot sale from $4: Erasable gel pens, highlighters, more now up to 58% off

Justin Kahn -
Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is stocking up the home office and travel kit with up to 58% in savings on Pilot writing utensils. Shipping is free across the board here for Prime members or in orders over $25. You’ll find everything from standard issues gel pens to the brand’s FriXion erasable models, highlighters, and more in both smaller packages and larger bundles. Prices start from under $4 Prime shipped. this is a great chance to grab some new writing utensils for the office, school, traveling, and more. You’ll find some top picks down below. 

Pilot Gold Box deals:

Need a new desk for that home office too? We just spotted a new all-time low on Veleco’s 44-inch home office desk at $54 shipped. But if you have or are looking to move over to a purely digital writing experience, the deals we are tracking on Apple’s all-new 10.9-inch iPad, the 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pros, and the newer M2 variants are where you need to be. 

Pilot G2 Gel Pens features:

  • The Ideal Pen for Overachievers: This pack features 8 comfortable, smooth writing, durable Pilot G2 Premium Gel Ink Pens with rubber grips and 0.38mm Ultra Fine points; Includes 4 blue and 4 black gel ink pens
  • Long Lasting, Refillable Gel Ink: Proven to be the longest writing gel ink pen among top brands, the smooth-writing, retractable G2 gel ink pen is a classic choice for all your writing needs
  • Perfectly Suited For You: If you love the Pilot G2, you’ll want to try our full G2 line of Mini, Metallic, Mosaic, and Fashion gel ink pens in a variety of sizes, barrel designs and colors
  • Trusted Quality: We’ve been making pens for over 100 years; Whether you’re taking notes, stocking up on school or office supplies, or writing in a bullet journal, Pilot has the perfect pen for you

