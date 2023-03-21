Build the ultimate visual workspace with xTiles, lifetime access now $60 (Reg. $300)

Fitting all your big ideas into a regular task manager can seem impossible. But with xTiles, you can save ideas in a visual layout — while still keeping the notes, checklists, and other key features. Right now, lifetime subscriptions are just $59.99 (Reg. $300) at 9to5Toys Specials.

Most task managers and note taking tools today are built like traditional text editors. This linear structure is okay for very narrow projects or trains of thought. But for anyone with a creative mind, it can feel pretty limiting.

You don’t get that feeling while using xTiles. As the name implies, this task manager lets you build visual workspaces made up of tiles. These tiles can hold checklists, notes, web clippings, links, embedded media, and more.

When you create a workspace, you can add any tiles you want. Alternatively, you can grab a design from a huge library of templates, covering project management, creative ideation, trip planning, and much more.

Real-time collaboration allows you to work on these projects with friends, and you can find anything you have saved via visual search.

Available on both desktop and mobile platforms, xTiles allows you to export your content in multiple formats for easy sharing and offline access. Plus, there’s even a browser extension for clipping content from the web.

This powerful app has a perfect 5-star rating on both Product Hunt and G2, and it has an equally impressive rating of 4.9 stars on Capterra.

Order today for only $59.99 to get your lifetime subscription on the Personal Pro plan, normally worth $300.

Prices subject to change.

