Monitor temperature, VOCs, more in HomeKit with the Thread-enabled Eve Room at $80

Amazon is now offering the latest Eve Room HomeKit Air Quality Monitor for $79.95 shipped. Just make sure you clip the on-page coupon found on the listing page to lock-in the savings. Normally fetching $100, you’re looking at $20 in savings as well as only the second discount of the year. It matches the 2023 low and is the best in over a month. Much the same as the original version, Eve Room delivers all of the same air quality monitoring and HomeKit support as before, just with Thread integration built in alongside Bluetooth connectivity. With an E-ink display packed into its aluminum frame, you’ll find temperature and humidity tracking on top of being able to keep tabs on airborne particle readings. Eve also just started rolling out Matter support back in December, too. Dive into our launch coverage for some additional info. Head below for more.

If saving some extra cash means you don’t mind ditching the Thread support, the original Eve Room is more affordable. It’ll set you back $70 right now at Amazon, locking in an extra $10 in savings for a nearly identical feature set. It’ll still be able to track temperature, humidity, and VOC levels, but swaps the newer smart home standard in for good old Bluetooth. It has a rechargeable battery that can be refueled over USB as well as an aluminum-wrapped frame – all of which matches what you’ll find above.

As far as the rest of the discounts for your Siri setup are concerned, our smart home guide is now filling up with savings as the new week progresses. One of the more notable offers right now has marked down a 4-pack of TP-Link Kasa HomeKit smart plugs to just $39. Perfect for giving Siri four new lamps, lights, or appliances to control, these each connect right to your Wi-Fi network for out of the box HomeKit integration.

Eve Room with Thread features:

Keep your home’s indoor air quality clean and healthy with Eve Room. The award-winning indoor air sensor with Apple HomeKit technology measures air quality (VOC), temperature, and humidity levels in your home. Detect harmful VOC levels caused by everyday items, and track when indoor air quality drops. You can then ventilate in good time, and adopt healthy habits by following the history in the Eve app.

